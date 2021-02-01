Atalanta vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 February 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.
Atalanta host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Atalanta vs Real Madrid build-up
What's the story?
The UEFA Champions League's most established name takes on the young pretenders. These sides have racked up 53 campaigns in Europe's elite competition between them: Atalanta two, Madrid 51. Yet the Spanish side have struggled for consistency and have bowed out in the last 16 in the two seasons since claiming their 13th title, while vibrant Atalanta have never failed to reach the quarter-finals (from a sample of one)!
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: LWWDDW
Latest: Atalanta 1-3 Lazio, 31/01
Where they stand: 7th in Serie A
Form: LWLLDW
Latest: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante, 30/01
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga
Possible line-ups
Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina; Iličić, Zapata
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We know what kind of team they are. I have the maximum respect for them."
Antonio Percassi, Atalanta president: "I think [this tie is] huge. We're going to be facing a great team in the history of world football. It's going to be another great experience for us, and we're very happy to be playing another top-level game."
