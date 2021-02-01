Atalanta vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Atalanta host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

The UEFA Champions League's most established name takes on the young pretenders. These sides have racked up 53 campaigns in Europe's elite competition between them: Atalanta two, Madrid 51. Yet the Spanish side have struggled for consistency and have bowed out in the last 16 in the two seasons since claiming their 13th title, while vibrant Atalanta have never failed to reach the quarter-finals (from a sample of one)!

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Mönchengladbach (2 mins)

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Atalanta

Form: LWWDDW

Latest: Atalanta 1-3 Lazio, 31/01

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Real Madrid

Form: LWLLDW

Latest: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante, 30/01

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

Five great Atalanta goals

Possible line-ups

Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina; Iličić, Zapata



Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Butragueño on Real Madrid-Atalanta tie

Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We know what kind of team they are. I have the maximum respect for them."

Antonio Percassi, Atalanta president: "I think [this tie is] huge. We're going to be facing a great team in the history of world football. It's going to be another great experience for us, and we're very happy to be playing another top-level game."

