Atalanta-Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Stadio di Bergamo - Bergamo
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Atalanta
-
-
Real Madrid
      Atalanta vs Real Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Real Madrid battled to top spot in Group B
      Real Madrid battled to top spot in Group B AFP via Getty Images

      Atalanta host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 24 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Atalanta vs Real Madrid build-up

      What's the story?

      The UEFA Champions League's most established name takes on the young pretenders. These sides have racked up 53 campaigns in Europe's elite competition between them: Atalanta two, Madrid 51. Yet the Spanish side have struggled for consistency and have bowed out in the last 16 in the two seasons since claiming their 13th title, while vibrant Atalanta have never failed to reach the quarter-finals (from a sample of one)!

      Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Mönchengladbach (2 mins)
      Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Mönchengladbach (2 mins)

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Atalanta

      Form: LWWDDW
      Latest: Atalanta 1-3 Lazio, 31/01
      Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

      Real Madrid

      Form: LWLLDW
      Latest: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante, 30/01
      Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

      Five great Atalanta goals
      Five great Atalanta goals

      Possible line-ups

      Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina; Iličić, Zapata

      Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Butragueño on Real Madrid-Atalanta tie
      Butragueño on Real Madrid-Atalanta tie

      Zinédine Zidane, Real Madrid coach: "We know what kind of team they are. I have the maximum respect for them."

      Antonio Percassi, Atalanta president: "I think [this tie is] huge. We're going to be facing a great team in the history of world football. It's going to be another great experience for us, and we're very happy to be playing another top-level game."

      More to follow

