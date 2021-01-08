Leipzig vs Liverpool: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Two of Germany's most high-profile coaches face off as Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig welcome a Liverpool side led by Jürgen Klopp in the first leg of their teams' round of 16 tie.

• Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the second time after their 2019/20 debut, ensuring a round of 16 return by finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Group H thanks to a dramatic Matchday 6 victory against Liverpool's domestic rivals Manchester United. Liverpool, meanwhile, came first in Group D, winning four of their six matches to reach this stage for the fourth season in a row.

• This is the first fixture between the teams.

Form guide

Leipzig



Rush reaction to Liverpool's Leipzig clash

• Leipzig have won all three home games in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, beating İstanbul Başakşehir (2-0) and Paris Saint-Germain (2-1) before the 3-2 win against United on Matchday 6 that secured progress. They lost their first two away games, going down 5-0 at United and 1-0 in Paris, but recorded a crucial 4-3 victory at İstanbul Başakşehir on Matchday 5, substitute Alexander Sørloth scoring an added-time winner.

• This is Leipzig's third UEFA Champions League campaign, all in the last four seasons, and their fourth foray into European football overall.

• The 2019/20 season proved to be the most successful in Leipzig's brief European history, Nagelsmann's side going all the way to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Leipzig picked up 11 points to finish first in their section – they had come third in their two previous group stage campaigns in UEFA competition – ahead of Lyon, Benfica and Zenit.

• Leipzig then beat 2018/19 runners-up Tottenham in their first UEFA Champions League knockout tie (1-0 a, 3-0 h) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1) in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon prior to a 3-0 semi-final defeat by Paris.

• Leipzig have now won 12 of their 22 UEFA Champions League fixtures (D3 L7).

Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Man. United (2 mins)

• The German side have won their last four home European games and are unbeaten on their own ground since a 2-0 loss to Lyon on Matchday 2 last season; their subsequent home record is W5 D1.

• Third in the Bundesliga for the second season in a row in 2019/20, this is Leipzig's fourth European campaign and only their 41st match. In 2017/18 they became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

• This season's Matchday 6 win at home to Manchester United made it three victories from Leipzig's four games against English clubs although the exception, a 5-0 reverse at Old Trafford, was their heaviest European defeat.

Liverpool

• The Reds won their first three games in this season's competition without conceding, beating Ajax (1-0) and Atalanta (5-0) away and Midtjylland (2-0) at home. A 2-0 defeat by the Italian side on Matchday 4 was their first group stage reverse at Anfield since October 2014, but progress and first place were assured by another 1-0 win against Ajax on Matchday 5 before a closing 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.

• Liverpool were champions of England for the 19th time in 2019/20, their first league title since 1990.

• The Reds are in the UEFA Champions League for the 13th time; this is the tenth time they have reached the last 16.

• Klopp's side also finished top of Group E in 2019/20, recovering from losing their opening fixture 2-0 at Napoli to advance with 13 points ahead of the Italian club. They sealed progress on Matchday 6 with a 2-0 victory at Salzburg.

Watch all Salah's Liverpool Champions League goals

• Liverpool had won their sixth European Cup in 2018/19, but their defence of the trophy came to a halt in the round of 16, Atlético winning 1-0 in Spain and, after extra time, 3-2 at Anfield. The latter result ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten home run in Europe (W18 D7), since a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on 22 October 2014, and was their first aggregate defeat in 12 two-legged knockout ties in UEFA competition.

• Liverpool have won 13 of their last 21 European fixtures (D3 L5).

• Liverpool's last game against a Bundesliga side came in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, a round of 16 win against Bayern München (0-0 h, 3-1 a) that made their record in two-legged ties against German clubs W15 L2. They have won the last five, since a 4-3 aggregate defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001/02 quarter-finals (1-0 h, 2-4 a).

• The Reds are unbeaten in ten games with German clubs since that 2002 loss at Leverkusen (W7 D3) – their only reverse in their past 18 fixtures (W11 D6).

• Liverpool are unbeaten in five games in Germany (W3 D2), where their record overall is W4 D9 L5.

• Last season's defeat at Atlético in the round of 16 is Liverpool's only loss in their last six UEFA Champions League away matches (W4 D1).

• The Merseyside club are in the round of 16 for the fourth season in a row and the ninth overall; their record is W6 L2. Both defeats have come as holders; against Benfica in 2005/06 (0-1 a, 0-2 h) and Atlético last season.

• Last season's elimination by Atlético was Liverpool's first aggregate defeat in the UEFA Champions League since a 7-5 aggregate loss to Chelsea in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

• Before last season, the Reds were unbeaten in eight matches in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (W6 D2); they had kept seven consecutive clean sheets before conceding at Bayern in 2018/19. Their previous defeat before losing at Atlético was a 1-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the 2006/07 second leg; they won that tie on away goals having triumphed 2-1 in Spain.

Links and trivia

• Klopp's Liverpool beat Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League play-offs, Trent Alexander-Arnold opening the scoring in a 2-1 first-leg victory in Sinsheim before goals from Mohamed Salah and former Hoffenheim striker Roberto Firmino helped the English club to a 4-2 victory at Anfield.

• Naby Keïta was a Leipzig player between 2016 and 2018, when he joined Liverpool. He scored 17 goals in 71 appearances for Leipzig, where his team-mates included Péter Gulácsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willy Orban, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer and Yussuf Poulsen.

• Gulácsi was on the books at Liverpool between 2007 and 2013, but did not make a first-team appearance. He had loan spells at Hereford United (2009), Tranmere (2010) and Hull (2011/12) before leaving permanently for Salzburg in 2013.

• Have also played in Germany:

Joël Matip (Schalke 2000–16)

Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München 2013–20)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern München 2012–15)

Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim 2011–15)

Divock Origi (Wolfsburg 2017/18)

Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart 2019/20 loan)

• Have also played in England:

Angeliño (Manchester City 2013–18, 2019)

Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace 2018–19)

• International team-mates:

Dani Olmo & Thiago Alcántara (Spain)

Justin Kluivert & Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

• Have played together:

Marcel Sabitzer & Takumi Minamino (Salzburg 2016–18, 2019/20)

Hee-chan Hwang & Takumi Minamino (Salzburg 2015)

Konrad Laimer & Takumi Minamino (Salzburg 2015–17)

• Justin Kluivert and Alisson were briefly team-mates at Roma in summer 2018.

• Klopp was coach of Borussia Dortmund when Kevin Kampl joined the club in January 2015.

• Thiago scored in Bayern's 3-0 Bundesliga win against Leipzig on 21 December 2016. He was also on target in a 5-4 Bayern win on 13 May 2017, with Sabitzer and Poulsen among the Leipzig scorers.

• Firmino scored in Brazil's 2-1 defeat of Sabitzer's Austria in a friendly on 18 November 2014, his first international goal in his second appearance.

• Wijnaldum's goal helped the Netherlands to a 4-2 win against a Germany side including Klostermann in a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier on 6 September 2019.