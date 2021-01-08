Leipzig-Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2020/21

RB Arena - Leipzig
Round of 16, 1st leg
Leipzig
-
-
Liverpool
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Leipzig vs Liverpool: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

      Friday 8 January 2021

      Two of Germany's most celebrated coaches face off as Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig welcome a Liverpool side led by Jürgen Klopp.

      Julian Nagelsmann and Jürgen Klopp last met in 2017
      Julian Nagelsmann and Jürgen Klopp last met in 2017 AFP via Getty Images

      Two of Germany's most high-profile coaches face off as Julian Nagelsmann's Leipzig welcome a Liverpool side led by Jürgen Klopp in the first leg of their teams' round of 16 tie.

      • Leipzig are in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the second time after their 2019/20 debut, ensuring a round of 16 return by finishing second behind Paris Saint-Germain in Group H thanks to a dramatic Matchday 6 victory against Liverpool's domestic rivals Manchester United. Liverpool, meanwhile, came first in Group D, winning four of their six matches to reach this stage for the fourth season in a row.

      • This is the first fixture between the teams.

      Form guide
      Leipzig

      Rush reaction to Liverpool's Leipzig clash
      Rush reaction to Liverpool's Leipzig clash

      • Leipzig have won all three home games in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, beating İstanbul Başakşehir (2-0) and Paris Saint-Germain (2-1) before the 3-2 win against United on Matchday 6 that secured progress. They lost their first two away games, going down 5-0 at United and 1-0 in Paris, but recorded a crucial 4-3 victory at İstanbul Başakşehir on Matchday 5, substitute Alexander Sørloth scoring an added-time winner.

      • This is Leipzig's third UEFA Champions League campaign, all in the last four seasons, and their fourth foray into European football overall.

      • The 2019/20 season proved to be the most successful in Leipzig's brief European history, Nagelsmann's side going all the way to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Leipzig picked up 11 points to finish first in their section – they had come third in their two previous group stage campaigns in UEFA competition – ahead of Lyon, Benfica and Zenit.

      • Leipzig then beat 2018/19 runners-up Tottenham in their first UEFA Champions League knockout tie (1-0 a, 3-0 h) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1) in a one-off quarter-final in Lisbon prior to a 3-0 semi-final defeat by Paris.

      • Leipzig have now won 12 of their 22 UEFA Champions League fixtures (D3 L7).

      Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Man. United (2 mins)
      Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Man. United (2 mins)

      • The German side have won their last four home European games and are unbeaten on their own ground since a 2-0 loss to Lyon on Matchday 2 last season; their subsequent home record is W5 D1.

      • Third in the Bundesliga for the second season in a row in 2019/20, this is Leipzig's fourth European campaign and only their 41st match. In 2017/18 they became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

      • This season's Matchday 6 win at home to Manchester United made it three victories from Leipzig's four games against English clubs although the exception, a 5-0 reverse at Old Trafford, was their heaviest European defeat.

      Liverpool
      • The Reds won their first three games in this season's competition without conceding, beating Ajax (1-0) and Atalanta (5-0) away and Midtjylland (2-0) at home. A 2-0 defeat by the Italian side on Matchday 4 was their first group stage reverse at Anfield since October 2014, but progress and first place were assured by another 1-0 win against Ajax on Matchday 5 before a closing 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.

      • Liverpool were champions of England for the 19th time in 2019/20, their first league title since 1990.

      • The Reds are in the UEFA Champions League for the 13th time; this is the tenth time they have reached the last 16.

      • Klopp's side also finished top of Group E in 2019/20, recovering from losing their opening fixture 2-0 at Napoli to advance with 13 points ahead of the Italian club. They sealed progress on Matchday 6 with a 2-0 victory at Salzburg.

      Watch all Salah's Liverpool Champions League goals
      Watch all Salah's Liverpool Champions League goals

      • Liverpool had won their sixth European Cup in 2018/19, but their defence of the trophy came to a halt in the round of 16, Atlético winning 1-0 in Spain and, after extra time, 3-2 at Anfield. The latter result ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten home run in Europe (W18 D7), since a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on 22 October 2014, and was their first aggregate defeat in 12 two-legged knockout ties in UEFA competition.

      • Liverpool have won 13 of their last 21 European fixtures (D3 L5).

      • Liverpool's last game against a Bundesliga side came in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, a round of 16 win against Bayern München (0-0 h, 3-1 a) that made their record in two-legged ties against German clubs W15 L2. They have won the last five, since a 4-3 aggregate defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001/02 quarter-finals (1-0 h, 2-4 a).

      • The Reds are unbeaten in ten games with German clubs since that 2002 loss at Leverkusen (W7 D3) – their only reverse in their past 18 fixtures (W11 D6).

      • Liverpool are unbeaten in five games in Germany (W3 D2), where their record overall is W4 D9 L5.

      • Last season's defeat at Atlético in the round of 16 is Liverpool's only loss in their last six UEFA Champions League away matches (W4 D1).

      • The Merseyside club are in the round of 16 for the fourth season in a row and the ninth overall; their record is W6 L2. Both defeats have come as holders; against Benfica in 2005/06 (0-1 a, 0-2 h) and Atlético last season.

      • Last season's elimination by Atlético was Liverpool's first aggregate defeat in the UEFA Champions League since a 7-5 aggregate loss to Chelsea in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

      • Before last season, the Reds were unbeaten in eight matches in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (W6 D2); they had kept seven consecutive clean sheets before conceding at Bayern in 2018/19. Their previous defeat before losing at Atlético was a 1-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the 2006/07 second leg; they won that tie on away goals having triumphed 2-1 in Spain.

      Links and trivia
      • Klopp's Liverpool beat Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim 6-3 on aggregate in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League play-offs, Trent Alexander-Arnold opening the scoring in a 2-1 first-leg victory in Sinsheim before goals from Mohamed Salah and former Hoffenheim striker Roberto Firmino helped the English club to a 4-2 victory at Anfield.

      • Naby Keïta was a Leipzig player between 2016 and 2018, when he joined Liverpool. He scored 17 goals in 71 appearances for Leipzig, where his team-mates included Péter Gulácsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willy Orban, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer and Yussuf Poulsen.

      • Gulácsi was on the books at Liverpool between 2007 and 2013, but did not make a first-team appearance. He had loan spells at Hereford United (2009), Tranmere (2010) and Hull (2011/12) before leaving permanently for Salzburg in 2013.

      • Have also played in Germany:
      Joël Matip (Schalke 2000–16)
      Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München 2013–20)
      Xherdan Shaqiri (Bayern München 2012–15)
      Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim 2011–15)
      Divock Origi (Wolfsburg 2017/18)
      Nathaniel Phillips (Stuttgart 2019/20 loan)

      • Have also played in England:
      Angeliño (Manchester City 2013–18, 2019)
      Alexander Sørloth (Crystal Palace 2018–19)

      • International team-mates:
      Dani Olmo & Thiago Alcántara (Spain)
      Justin Kluivert & Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

      • Have played together:
      Marcel Sabitzer & Takumi Minamino (Salzburg 2016–18, 2019/20)
      Hee-chan Hwang & Takumi Minamino (Salzburg 2015)
      Konrad Laimer & Takumi Minamino (Salzburg 2015–17)

      • Justin Kluivert and Alisson were briefly team-mates at Roma in summer 2018.

      • Klopp was coach of Borussia Dortmund when Kevin Kampl joined the club in January 2015.

      • Thiago scored in Bayern's 3-0 Bundesliga win against Leipzig on 21 December 2016. He was also on target in a 5-4 Bayern win on 13 May 2017, with Sabitzer and Poulsen among the Leipzig scorers.

      • Firmino scored in Brazil's 2-1 defeat of Sabitzer's Austria in a friendly on 18 November 2014, his first international goal in his second appearance.

      • Wijnaldum's goal helped the Netherlands to a 4-2 win against a Germany side including Klostermann in a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier on 6 September 2019.

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 8 January 2021