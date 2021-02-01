Barcelona vs Paris Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 February 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.
Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Barcelona vs Paris build-up
What's the story?
Paris return to the scene of their 2017 nightmare, when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg defeat in a performance so sensational it has a name: La Remontada (The Comeback). One of the inspirations of that recovery, Neymar, now leads the French team's charge in Paris's first UEFA Champions League game under Mauricio Pochettino (who is ex-Espanyol, of course).
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWLDW
Latest: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Club, 31/01
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Form: LWWWWD
Latest: Lorient 3-2 Paris, 31/01
Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1
Possible line-ups
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Araújo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Messi, Griezmann
Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kurzawa; Herrera, Verratti; Di María, Mbappé, Neymar; Icardi
Expert predictions
Match stats and facts
View from the camps
Leonardo, Paris sporting director: "Two great teams meeting in a massive competition. But when you have ambitious aims you have to face teams of their calibre."
Guillermo Amor, former Barcelona midfielder: "We know all about Paris. They have a very good team, a good squad, good players and good individuals. We know they'll make it difficult for us."
