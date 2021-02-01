Barcelona vs Paris Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

Paris return to the scene of their 2017 nightmare, when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg defeat in a performance so sensational it has a name: La Remontada (The Comeback). One of the inspirations of that recovery, Neymar, now leads the French team's charge in Paris's first UEFA Champions League game under Mauricio Pochettino (who is ex-Espanyol, of course).

Barcelona's amazing 2017 round of 16 comeback

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Barcelona

Form: WWWLDW

Latest: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Club, 31/01

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Paris

Form: LWWWWD

Latest: Lorient 3-2 Paris, 31/01

Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1

Paris vs Barcelona down the years

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Araújo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Messi, Griezmann



Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kurzawa; Herrera, Verratti; Di María, Mbappé, Neymar; Icardi



Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Leonardo, Paris sporting director: "Two great teams meeting in a massive competition. But when you have ambitious aims you have to face teams of their calibre."

Guillermo Amor, former Barcelona midfielder: "We know all about Paris. They have a very good team, a good squad, good players and good individuals. We know they'll make it difficult for us."

More to follow