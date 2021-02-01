UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Barcelona-Paris UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Camp Nou - Barcelona
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Barcelona
-
-
Paris
      Barcelona vs Paris Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Neymar spent four years at the Camp Nou before joining Paris
      Neymar spent four years at the Camp Nou before joining Paris AFP via Getty Images

      Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Barcelona vs Paris build-up

      What's the story?

      Paris return to the scene of their 2017 nightmare, when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg defeat in a performance so sensational it has a name: La Remontada (The Comeback). One of the inspirations of that recovery, Neymar, now leads the French team's charge in Paris's first UEFA Champions League game under Mauricio Pochettino (who is ex-Espanyol, of course).

      Barcelona's amazing 2017 round of 16 comeback
      Barcelona's amazing 2017 round of 16 comeback

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Barcelona

      Form: WWWLDW
      Latest: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Club, 31/01
      Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

      Paris

      Form: LWWWWD
      Latest: Lorient 3-2 Paris, 31/01
      Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1

      Paris vs Barcelona down the years
      Paris vs Barcelona down the years

      Possible line-ups

      Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Lenglet, Araújo, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Messi, Griezmann

      Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kurzawa; Herrera, Verratti; Di María, Mbappé, Neymar; Icardi

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Leonardo, Paris sporting director: "Two great teams meeting in a massive competition. But when you have ambitious aims you have to face teams of their calibre."

      Guillermo Amor, former Barcelona midfielder: "We know all about Paris. They have a very good team, a good squad, good players and good individuals. We know they'll make it difficult for us."

      More to follow

