Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla (agg: 5-4): Haaland double seals progress

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable scoring run in the UEFA Champions League as Borussia Dortmund survived a late Sevilla scare to reach a first quarter-final in four years.



Match in brief

Watch Haaland's Dortmund double

Needing to score at least twice, the visitors were quickly on to the front foot with Suso flashing a shot just past the post while Lucas Ocampos was denied by Marwin Hitz. The Spanish side continued to look the likelier scorers but when a breakthrough did come, it was at the other end. Mahmoud Dahoud won possession high up the pitch and slipped a pass through to Marco Reus, who drew the hesitant Yassine Bounou and squared for Haaland to turn in at the near post.

The Norwegian doubled Dortmund's advantage on the night from the penalty spot nine minutes after half-time, striking with a twice-taken spot kick having been hauled back by Jules Koundé. This made it four successive UEFA Champions League matches in which Haaland had scored twice.

Youssef En-Nesyri revived Sevilla's hopes, however, smashing in from the spot after substitute Luuk de Jong had been impeded by Emre Can, and deep into stoppage time thumping in a header from Ivan Rakitić's pinpoint cross. But Dortmund just held out to reach a first quarter-final since 2017.

Player of the Match: Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

Haaland with his Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"Erling Haaland is a natural goalscorer. He's unstoppable if you give him space, quick and with a real physical presence, and great coolness.""

Steffen Freund, UEFA Technical Observer

James Thorogood, Dortmund reporter

This second leg was typical of Dortmund's entire Champions League campaign – at times unpolished and unconvincing. But given the list of absentees, this is a real success in the face of adversity and one that was driven by their incredible array of attacking talent. The Champions League goalscoring machine known as Erling Haaland is the spearhead and, if BVB can keep him fit, there’s no escaping the feeling that anything is possible.

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

Joan Jordán shows his dejection Getty Images

"Nunca se rinde" is the Sevilla motto – Never give up. They lived up to it once more, even in defeat. Haaland's first goal was a huge blow for a team who dominated the first half; the Norwegian's second effectively ended the contest yet Lopetegui's men did not let their heads drop on a night they registered 19 goal attempts and ultimately fell just one goal short of tying the aggregate score. The difference was Haaland and because of him, for the fourth time in five attempts this century, Sevilla have fallen at the last-16 stage.

Reaction

Erling Haaland, Dortmund striker: "To be in the next round feels very big. We knew they were going to come at us very hard, but when we scored they needed three. I missed the first penalty, but if he'd stood on the line I'd have scored – like I did with the second. I was a little bit nervous on the second penalty, but I knew it would be nice to score a second goal."

Delaney's Dortmund delight

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "It feels very cool to be in the quarter-finals. We're happy with the result and delighted with the performance. We're proud of the boys. These were important games and we fought to the end. It's not common that Dortmund are in the best eight in Europe and we're very proud to be there."

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Losing 1-0 after the first half we'd played was hard to accept but the team kept believing, [even] at 2-0 with the penalty. We're sad and disappointed. Genuinely I believe it wasn't deserved. We wanted to give our fans something to celebrate but we'll take away the determination, the character, the pride the team showed."

Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla winger: "We go out with our heads held high. It's never easy to lose, but the way we played today means we've got a good chance to keep growing as a team, as a club, on a personal level too."

Key stats

Fastest players to 20 Champions League goals

• Haaland has now scored 20 UEFA Champions League goals in his 14 games in the competition, the fastest anyone has ever reached that mark; the previous record holder, Tottenham's Harry Kane, took 24 matches to bring up 20 goals.

• The Norwegian has found the net in 12 of his 14 UEFA Champions League appearances.

• Dortmund have scored in 34 successive games in all competitions, a new club record.

Line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey (Meunier 90+5), Emre Can, Hummels, Schulz (Zagadou 89); Dahoud, Delaney, Bellingham; Hazard (Passlack 67), Haaland, Reus

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán (Gómez 60), Fernando (Rakitić 86), Óscar Rodríguez (Óliver Torres 79); Ocampos (De Jong 60), En-Nesyri, Suso (Munir 86)

What's next?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Friday 19 March. There are no seedings or country protection.