Dortmund vs Sevilla Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Dortmund host Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 9 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Dortmund vs Sevilla build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Erling Haaland stole the show, of course. Two first-half goals from the Norwegian sensation put Dortmund in charge, though Luuk de Jong's late effort reduced the Bundesliga side's first-leg advantage to 3-2 and gave Sevilla a sniff.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWDLW
Latest: Dortmund 3-0 Arminia, 27/02
Next: Mönchengladbach vs Dortmund (German Cup quarter-finals), 02/03
Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga
Form: LWLWWW
Latest: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona, 27/02
Next: Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa del Rey semi-final second leg), 03/03
Where they stand: 4th in Liga
Possible line-ups
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Losing at home against Dortmund is never positive, but there's a game still to play and we're going to grab that possibility. We'll go [there] with ambition and hope."