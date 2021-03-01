Dortmund vs Sevilla Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Dortmund host Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 9 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund (2 mins)

Erling Haaland stole the show, of course. Two first-half goals from the Norwegian sensation put Dortmund in charge, though Luuk de Jong's late effort reduced the Bundesliga side's first-leg advantage to 3-2 and gave Sevilla a sniff.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Dortmund

Form: WWWDLW

Latest: Dortmund 3-0 Arminia, 27/02

Next: Mönchengladbach vs Dortmund (German Cup quarter-finals), 02/03

Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga

Sevilla

Form: LWLWWW

Latest: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona, 27/02

Next: Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa del Rey semi-final second leg), 03/03

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Possible line-ups

Watch every Haaland Champions League goal

To follow

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Losing at home against Dortmund is never positive, but there's a game still to play and we're going to grab that possibility. We'll go [there] with ambition and hope."