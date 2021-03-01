UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Dortmund-Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2020/21

BVB Stadion Dortmund - Dortmund
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 3-2
Dortmund
-
-
Sevilla
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Dortmund vs Sevilla Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Erling Haaland helped Dortmund to a 3-2 win in the first leg
      Erling Haaland helped Dortmund to a 3-2 win in the first leg AFP via Getty Images

      Dortmund host Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 9 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Dortmund vs Sevilla build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund (2 mins)
      Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund (2 mins)

      Erling Haaland stole the show, of course. Two first-half goals from the Norwegian sensation put Dortmund in charge, though Luuk de Jong's late effort reduced the Bundesliga side's first-leg advantage to 3-2 and gave Sevilla a sniff.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Dortmund

      Form: WWWDLW
      Latest: Dortmund 3-0 Arminia, 27/02
      Next: Mönchengladbach vs Dortmund (German Cup quarter-finals), 02/03
      Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga

      Sevilla

      Form: LWLWWW
      Latest: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona, 27/02
      Next: Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa del Rey semi-final second leg), 03/03
      Where they stand: 4th in Liga

      Possible line-ups

      Watch every Haaland Champions League goal
      Watch every Haaland Champions League goal

      To follow

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach: "Losing at home against Dortmund is never positive, but there's a game still to play and we're going to grab that possibility. We'll go [there] with ambition and hope."

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 1 March 2021

      Related Items

      Report: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund
      17/02/2021
      Live

      Report: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund

      Erling Haaland added two more goals to his tally as the visitors came from behind to win.
      Report: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund
      17/02/2021
      Live

      Report: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund

      Erling Haaland added two more goals to his tally as the visitors came from behind to win.