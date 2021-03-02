UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Real Madrid-Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Madrid
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-0
Real Madrid
-
-
Atalanta
      Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 2 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Atlanta's Cristian Romero vies with Isco of Real Madrid during the first leg
      Atlanta's Cristian Romero vies with Isco of Real Madrid during the first leg Getty Images

      Real Madrid host Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 16 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Real Madrid vs Atalanta build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Atalanta played the majority of the game with ten men after Remo Freuler's 17th-minute red card, but held out until four minutes from time, when Ferland Mendy's goal earned Real Madrid a slender advantage.

      Highlights: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid (2 mins)
      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Real Madrid

      Form: DWWWWW
      Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad, 01/03
      Next: Atlético vs Real Madrid, 07/03
      Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

      Atalanta

      Form: WLWWWD
      Latest: Sampdoria 0-2 Atalanta, 28/02
      Next: Atalanta vs Crotone, 03/03
      Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

      Real Madrid reach 100 knockout games
      Possible line-ups

      Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Modrić; Vinícius, Isco, Asensio

      Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Pessina, Gosens; Iličić; Zapata, Muriel

      Expert predictions

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We just have to win in Madrid. It's easy – we can't overthink, we just have one possibility. We must win."

      Thibault Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper: "The away goal means a lot but the return leg will be a different game. The Champions League is always tough."

