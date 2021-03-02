Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Real Madrid host Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 16 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Atalanta played the majority of the game with ten men after Remo Freuler's 17th-minute red card, but held out until four minutes from time, when Ferland Mendy's goal earned Real Madrid a slender advantage.

Highlights: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid (2 mins)

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form: DWWWWW

Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad, 01/03

Next: Atlético vs Real Madrid, 07/03

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

Atalanta

Form: WLWWWD

Latest: Sampdoria 0-2 Atalanta, 28/02

Next: Atalanta vs Crotone, 03/03

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Real Madrid reach 100 knockout games

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Modrić; Vinícius, Isco, Asensio



Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Pessina, Gosens; Iličić; Zapata, Muriel



Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We just have to win in Madrid. It's easy – we can't overthink, we just have one possibility. We must win."

Thibault Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper: "The away goal means a lot but the return leg will be a different game. The Champions League is always tough."



More to follow