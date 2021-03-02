Real Madrid vs Atalanta Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Real Madrid host Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 16 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Real Madrid vs Atalanta build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Atalanta played the majority of the game with ten men after Remo Freuler's 17th-minute red card, but held out until four minutes from time, when Ferland Mendy's goal earned Real Madrid a slender advantage.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: DWWWWW
Latest: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad, 01/03
Next: Atlético vs Real Madrid, 07/03
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga
Form: WLWWWD
Latest: Sampdoria 0-2 Atalanta, 28/02
Next: Atalanta vs Crotone, 03/03
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A
Possible line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Modrić; Vinícius, Isco, Asensio
Atalanta: Gollini; Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Pessina, Gosens; Iličić; Zapata, Muriel
Expert predictions
Match stats and facts
View from the camps
Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We just have to win in Madrid. It's easy – we can't overthink, we just have one possibility. We must win."
Thibault Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper: "The away goal means a lot but the return leg will be a different game. The Champions League is always tough."
