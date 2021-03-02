Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Manchester City host Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 16 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Man. City vs Gladbach build-up
What happened in the first leg?
A goal in each half from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus in Budapest left the dominant Premier League leaders in sight of a fourth straight quarter-final.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWWWW
Latest: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham, 27/02
Next: Manchester City vs Wolves, 02/03
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League
Form: LLLDLW
Latest: Leipzig 3-2 Mönchengladbach, 27/02
Next: Mönchengladbach vs Dortmund, 02/03 (German Cup)
Where they stand: 9th in Bundesliga
Possible line-ups
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Agüero, Bernardo Silva
Gladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Thuram, Stindl, Hofmann; Pléa
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Florian Neuhaus, Gladbach midfielder: "City played with a very high line [in the first leg] and if we'd been better with the final ball in behind, there might have been more in it for us. We have to be braver in the second leg."
More to followMatch stats and facts