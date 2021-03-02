Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Manchester City host Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 16 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

A goal in each half from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus in Budapest left the dominant Premier League leaders in sight of a fourth straight quarter-final.

Form guide

Manchester City

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham, 27/02

Next: Manchester City vs Wolves, 02/03

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Mönchengladbach

Form: LLLDLW

Latest: Leipzig 3-2 Mönchengladbach, 27/02

Next: Mönchengladbach vs Dortmund, 02/03 (German Cup)

Where they stand: 9th in Bundesliga

Possible line-ups

Watch all Man. City's group stage goals

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Agüero, Bernardo Silva



Gladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Thuram, Stindl, Hofmann; Pléa



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Florian Neuhaus, Gladbach midfielder: "City played with a very high line [in the first leg] and if we'd been better with the final ball in behind, there might have been more in it for us. We have to be braver in the second leg."

