UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Man. City-Mönchengladbach UEFA Champions League 2020/21

City of Manchester Stadium - Manchester
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-0
Man. City
-
-
Mönchengladbach
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 2 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Gladbach's Denis Zakaria vies with Man. City forward Bernardo Silva during the first leg
      Gladbach's Denis Zakaria vies with Man. City forward Bernardo Silva during the first leg Getty Images

      Manchester City host Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 16 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Man. City vs Gladbach build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      A goal in each half from Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus in Budapest left the dominant Premier League leaders in sight of a fourth straight quarter-final.

      Highlights: Mönchengladbach 0-2 Man. City (2 mins)
      Highlights: Mönchengladbach 0-2 Man. City (2 mins)

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Manchester City

      Form: WWWWWW
      Latest: Manchester City 2-1 West Ham, 27/02
      Next: Manchester City vs Wolves, 02/03
      Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

      Mönchengladbach

      Form: LLLDLW
      Latest: Leipzig 3-2 Mönchengladbach, 27/02
      Next: Mönchengladbach vs Dortmund, 02/03 (German Cup)
      Where they stand: 9th in Bundesliga

      Possible line-ups

      Watch all Man. City's group stage goals
      Watch all Man. City's group stage goals

      Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Sterling, Agüero, Bernardo Silva

      Gladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Thuram, Stindl, Hofmann; Pléa

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Florian Neuhaus, Gladbach midfielder: "City played with a very high line [in the first leg] and if we'd been better with the final ball in behind, there might have been more in it for us. We have to be braver in the second leg."

      More to follow

      Match stats and facts

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 2 March 2021

      Related Items

      Report: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
      16/02/2021
      Live

      Report: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

      Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané earned Liverpool a valuable first-leg win.
      Report: Gladbach 0-2 Man. City
      24/02/2021
      Live

      Report: Gladbach 0-2 Man. City

      Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus scored to put Josep Guardiola's side in sight of the quarter-finals again.
      Report: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool
      16/02/2021
      Live

      Report: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

      Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané earned Liverpool a valuable first-leg win.