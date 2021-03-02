UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Bayern-Lazio UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Fußball Arena München - Munich
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 4-1
      Bayern vs Lazio Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 2 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Lazio forward Ciro Immobile and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski after the first leg
      Lazio forward Ciro Immobile and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski after the first leg AFP via Getty Images

      Bayern host Lazio in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 17 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Bayern vs Lazio build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      First-half goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané put Bayern firmly in control in Rome, and the writing was on the wall for Lazio when Francesco Acerbi put through his own net. Joaquín Correa's reply has given them a faint sniff.

      Highlights: Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich (2 mins)
      Highlights: Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich (2 mins)

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Bayern

      Form: WWLDWW
      Latest: Bayern 5-1 Köln, 27/02
      Next: Bayern vs Dortmund, 06/03
      Where they stand      : 1st in Bundesliga

      Lazio

      Form: LLWLWW
      Latest: Bologna 2-0 Lazio, 27/02
      Next: Lazio vs Torino, 02/03
      Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

      UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: Robert Lewandowski
      UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: Robert Lewandowski

      Possible line-ups

      Bayern: Neuer; Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

      Lazio: Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marušić; Correa, Immobile

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      To follow

