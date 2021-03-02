Bayern vs Lazio Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Bayern host Lazio in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 17 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Bayern vs Lazio build-up
What happened in the first leg?
First-half goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané put Bayern firmly in control in Rome, and the writing was on the wall for Lazio when Francesco Acerbi put through his own net. Joaquín Correa's reply has given them a faint sniff.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWLDWW
Latest: Bayern 5-1 Köln, 27/02
Next: Bayern vs Dortmund, 06/03
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Form: LLWLWW
Latest: Bologna 2-0 Lazio, 27/02
Next: Lazio vs Torino, 02/03
Where they stand: 7th in Serie A
Possible line-ups
Bayern: Neuer; Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski
Lazio: Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marušić; Correa, Immobile
Expert predictions
View from the camps
