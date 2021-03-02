Bayern vs Lazio Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Bayern host Lazio in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 17 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

First-half goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané put Bayern firmly in control in Rome, and the writing was on the wall for Lazio when Francesco Acerbi put through his own net. Joaquín Correa's reply has given them a faint sniff.

Highlights: Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich (2 mins)

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Bayern

Form: WWLDWW

Latest: Bayern 5-1 Köln, 27/02

Next: Bayern vs Dortmund, 06/03

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Lazio

Form: LLWLWW

Latest: Bologna 2-0 Lazio, 27/02

Next: Lazio vs Torino, 02/03

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: Robert Lewandowski

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski



Lazio: Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marušić; Correa, Immobile



Expert predictions

View from the camps

