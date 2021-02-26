Juventus vs Porto: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Juventus welcome Porto to Turin needing to overturn a first-leg deficit in the round of 16 for the second year in a row.

• Goals early in each half from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega put Porto in charge of the first leg at the Estádio do Dragão, until a Federico Chiesa strike eight minutes from time offered a route back into the tie for Juve, who bowed out to Lyon in last season's competition after failing to undo the damage of an away first-leg defeat back on home soil.

• Juve, who are in the last 16 for the seventh season in a row, had never previously lost to the Portuguese side (W4 D1) and came into this tie having finished first in Group G thanks to a remarkable Matchday 6 triumph at Barcelona.

• Porto finished second behind Manchester City in Group C, conceding only three goals and winning four of their six matches as they progressed from the UEFA Champions League group stage to the knockout phase for the fourth time in a row.

Previous meetings

• Juventus beat Porto 2-0 away and 1-0 at home in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves were on target in the first leg at the Estádio do Dragão, before Paulo Dybala's 42nd-minute penalty settled the second game at the Juventus Stadium.

• Juve took four points off Porto in the 2001/02 UEFA Champions League first group stage, following up a 0-0 draw in Portugal with a 3-1 victory in Turin. Clayton struck an early goal for Octávio Machado's visitors before Alessandro Del Piero and Paolo Montero turned the game for Marcello Lippi's Juve. David Trezeguet sealed the victory late on.

• The Bianconeri also beat Porto 2-1 in the 1984 European Cup Winners' Cup final in Basel. Beniamino Vignola's early effort was cancelled out as António Morais's Porto drew level through António Sousa but Zbigniew Boniek won it for Giovanni Trapattoni's Juventus with a goal just before half-time.

Form guide

Juventus

• This season Andrea Pirlo's side picked up 15 points to finish top of Group G, a closing 3-0 win at Barcelona – 2-0 winners in Turin on Matchday 2 – enabling them to finish above the Spanish side on head-to-head record. Juve also recorded two victories against both Dynamo Kyiv (2-0 a, 3-0 h) and Ferencváros (4-1 a, 2-1 h).

• Cristiano Ronaldo was on target against Ferencváros on Matchday 4 and has now found the net in 16 consecutive editions of the UEFA Champions League, matching the feat of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

• Champions of Italy for a record ninth season in a row in 2019/20, and 36th time in all, this is Juve's 21st UEFA Champions League campaign; they have now reached the last 16 in 18 of those seasons, 2020/21 marking the seventh successive campaign in which they have progressed to the knockout phase.

• The Bianconeri, under Maurizio Sarri, finished first in their section ahead of Atlético de Madrid in last season's competition having again won five of their six fixtures (D1) but bowed out in the round of 16, eliminated by Lyon on away goals (0-1 a, 2-1 h).

• The Turin team have finished first in their UEFA Champions League section on 14 occasions, including in each of the last three seasons.

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

• Juventus have lost only five of their 45 European matches at the Juventus Stadium (W28 D12), although four of those defeats have come in their last 13.

• Juventus are in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the 12th time (W7 L4); last season's defeat by Lyon ended a run of three successive aggregate victories.

• Juventus's home record against Portuguese sides is W5 D1 L1, most recently recording a 2-1 win against Sporting CP in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Bianconeri's sole home loss to a Portuguese Liga club came in their first encounter, Benfica triumphing 1-0 in Turin in a 1967/68 European Champion Clubs' Cup semi-final second leg (3-0 aggregate), though equally damaging was a goalless draw against Benfica in the second leg of their 2013/14 UEFA Europa League semi-final that denied them a place in the final, staged in their home stadium.

• Before the first leg of this tie, all four of Juve's previous defeats by Portuguese opponents had come against Benfica.

• Juve's record in two-legged knockout ties against Portuguese clubs is W3 L2.

• Juve have won 15 of the 34 UEFA ties in which they lost the away first leg, although they were beaten by Lyon last season. On the six occasions the Bianconeri have lost the away game 2-1, they have won four ties on aggregate, although they lost the last two, against Liverpool in the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (0-0 h) and Benfica in that 2013/14 UEFA Europa League semi-final.

• Juventus's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W3 L3:

3-0 v Ajax, 1977/78 European Champion Clubs' Cup quarter-final

1-4 v Widzew Łódź, 1980/81 UEFA Cup second round

4-2 v Argentinos Juniors, 1985 European/South American

Cup final

1-3 v Real Madrid, 1986/87 European Champion Clubs' Cup second round

4-2 v Ajax, 1995/96 UEFA Champions League final

2-3 v AC Milan, 2002/03 UEFA Champions League final

Porto

• Porto are unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League since a 3-1 Matchday 1 defeat at Manchester City, winning the next three – at home against Olympiacos (2-0) and Marseille (3-0) plus a 2-0 victory in France – before a goalless draw against City in Portugal ensured they would finish in second place in Group C. They made it five successive UEFA Champions League clean sheets with a 2-0 win at Olympiacos on Matchday 6.

• The Dragons had not conceded a goal in the competition in 549 minutes before Chiesa's first-leg strike for Juve.

• This is Porto's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Real Madrid and Barcelona (both 25). The Portuguese side have now qualified for the last 16 on each of their last four appearances in the group stage.

• Porto's 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign lasted a single tie, Krasnodar beating them on away goals in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-3 h). They went on to finish first in a UEFA Europa League section including Rangers, Young Boys and Feyenoord, but were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 32 (1-2 a, 1-3 h).

• Porto have lost four of their last 11 matches in the UEFA Champions League proper (W6 D1).

• The 2-0 win at Marseille on Matchday 4 ended the Dragons' run of three straight away defeats in the UEFA Champions League proper; they had been unbeaten in the previous five (W2 D3) before that sequence of losses and have now been victorious in their last two away games.

• Sérgio Conceição's side won the club's eighth domestic double in 2019/20, claiming Porto's 29th league title and a 17th Portuguese Cup.

• Porto's record in the round of 16 is W4 L7; they have won only two of their last six ties although they were victorious in the most recent, against Roma in 2018/19 (1-2 a, 3-1 h aet).

• That loss at Roma two seasons ago means Porto have yet to win away in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, where their record on the road is D4 L7.

• A 3-0 win at Roma in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League play-off second leg is Porto's only victory in their last eight visits to Italy (D2 L5), and was their first there since a 3-2 success at AC Milan in the 1996/97 group stage.

• Porto have won 34 of the 42 UEFA competition ties in which they recorded a home first-leg victory, although they lost the last, against Bayern München in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (3-1 h, 1-6 a). When winning the home first leg 2-1 their aggregate record is W2 L2, with the last two such ties coming at this stage of the UEFA Champions League against English clubs: a victory over Manchester United in Porto's triumphant 2003/04 campaign (1-1 a) preceding a defeat by Arsenal in 2009/10 (0-5 a).

• Porto's record in three UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L2:

3-5 v Sampdoria, 1994/95 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final

8-7 v Once Caldas, 2004 European/South American Cup

1-4 v Schalke, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16

Links and trivia

• Juventus full-backs Alex Sandro (2011–15) and Danilo (2012–15) both played for Porto. Alex Sandro scored three goals in 135 appearances in all competitions, winning two league titles; Danilo also lifted two Portuguese Liga titles with the Dragons, for whom his 138 matches brought 12 goals.

• Ronaldo has scored 102 goals in 170 international appearances for Portugal. In 2002/03, his only season as a professional in his homeland, his Sporting CP side lost 1-0 at home and 2-0 away against Porto.

• Ronaldo was on the books at Sporting between 1997 and 2003, when he left to join Manchester United. He scored five goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Lisbon club's senior side.

• Ronaldo was in the United side that lost 3-2 on aggregate to Porto at this stage of the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League (1-2 a, 1-1 h) before scoring the only goal at the Estádio do Dragão in the 2008/09 quarter-final second leg to give United a 3-2 aggregate victory.

• Has also played in Portugal:

Merih Demiral (Alcanenense 2016/17, Sporting CP B 2017/18)

• Have played in Italy:

Felipe Anderson (Lazio 2013–18)

Iván Marcano (Roma 2018/19)

• Anderson lost all 11 games against Juventus as a Lazio player, including defeats in the Coppa Italia finals of 2014/15 (1-2 aet) and 2016/17 (0-2).

• Jesús Corona scored past Wojciech Szczęsny in Porto's 3-0 victory at Roma in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League play-off second leg.

• Porto coach Sérgio Conceição marked his Lazio debut with an-added time winner against Juventus in the 1998 Italian Super Cup. He played for the Rome club until 2000, when he won the league and cup double, before going on to have spells at Parma (2000/01) and Internazionale (2001–03); his Serie A record against Juve was W2 D3 L2.

• Conceição was a Lazio team-mate of current Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedvěd.

• Pirlo's AC Milan team were 1-0 winners against Porto in the 2003 UEFA Super Cup.

• Conceição and Pirlo faced each other seven times during their playing career, the Portuguese winning three games and the Italian one. One of the three draws was 1-1 in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, a result that took Pirlo's Milan into the final at the expense of Conceição and neighbours Inter, Milan going on to beat Juventus on penalties in the final.

• Pepe was in the Portugal team that beat Dejan Kulusevski's Sweden 2-0 away in September and 3-0 at home in October in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

• Rodrigo Bentancur's Uruguay were 2-1 winners against Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 despite Pepe's goal.

• Have played together:

Cristiano Ronaldo & Pepe (Real Madrid 2009–17)

Álvaro Morata & Pepe (Real Madrid 2010–14, 2016/17)

Danilo & Pepe (Real Madrid 2015–17)

Alex Sandro, Danilo & Felipe Anderson (Santos 2010–11)

• Ronaldo and Pepe were both in the Real Madrid side beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Juventus in the 2014/15 semi-finals, Morata scoring in both legs for the Bianconeri.

• International team-mates:

Cristiano Ronaldo & Pepe, Sérgio Oliveira (Portugal)

Juan Cuadrado & Luis Díaz, Mateus Uribe (Colombia)

Paulo Dybala & Agustín Marchesín (Argentina)

Alex Sandro, Danilo, Arthur & Felipe Anderson (Brazil)

• Danilo and Sérgio Oliveira were on opposing sides in the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup final, the former's Brazil side running out 3-2 winners against Portugal in Bogota, Colombia.