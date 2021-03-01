UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Juventus-Porto UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Juventus Stadium - Turin
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-2
Juventus
-
-
Porto
      Juventus vs Porto Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Cristiano Ronaldo looks to break free in the first leg
      Cristiano Ronaldo looks to break free in the first leg

      Juventus host Porto in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 9 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Juve vs Porto build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Porto 2-1 Juventus (2 mins)
      Highlights: Porto 2-1 Juventus

      Porto took the lead inside just two minutes and were two up soon after half-time, but Federico Chiesa's late away goal leaves the tie in the balance.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Juventus

      Form: DWLLDW
      Latest: Verona 1-1 Juventus, 27/02
      Next: Juventus vs Spezia, 02/03
      Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A

      Porto

      Form: DWWDDD
      Latest: Porto 0-0 Sporting CP, 27/02
      Next: Porto vs Braga (Portuguese Cup semi-final second leg), 03/03
      Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

      Possible line-ups

      To follow

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts


      View from the camps

      To follow

