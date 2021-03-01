Juventus vs Porto Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 March 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Juventus host Porto in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 9 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Juve vs Porto build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Porto took the lead inside just two minutes and were two up soon after half-time, but Federico Chiesa's late away goal leaves the tie in the balance.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: DWLLDW
Latest: Verona 1-1 Juventus, 27/02
Next: Juventus vs Spezia, 02/03
Where they stand: 3rd in Serie A
Form: DWWDDD
Latest: Porto 0-0 Sporting CP, 27/02
Next: Porto vs Braga (Portuguese Cup semi-final second leg), 03/03
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga
Possible line-ups
To follow
Expert predictions
To followMatch stats and facts
View from the camps
To follow