Paris-Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Parc des Princes - Paris
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 4-1
Paris
-
-
Barcelona
      Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Paris were too good for Barcelona in the first leg
      Paris were too good for Barcelona in the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

      Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 10 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Paris vs Barcelona build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)
      Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)

      Kylian Mbappé happened. Paris' precocious striker scored a hat-trick as the Ligue 1 side racked up a 4-1 win to put a foot in the quarter-finals.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Paris

      Form: WLWWWW
      Latest: Dijon 0-4 Paris, 27/02
      Next: Bordeaux vs Paris, 03/03
      Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1

      Barcelona

      Form: WWDLWL
      Latest: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona, 27/02
      Next: Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa del Rey semi-final second leg), 03/03
      Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

      Possible line-ups

      Watch every Mbappé Champions League goal
      Watch every Mbappé Champions League goal

      Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Paredes, Verratti, Gueye; Kean, Icardi, Mbappé

      Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Mingueza, Araújo, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Griezmann; Messi

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "There are 90 minutes left and they have great players. There's still a second leg."

      Match stats and facts

