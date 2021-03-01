Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 10 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)

Kylian Mbappé happened. Paris' precocious striker scored a hat-trick as the Ligue 1 side racked up a 4-1 win to put a foot in the quarter-finals.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Paris

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Dijon 0-4 Paris, 27/02

Next: Bordeaux vs Paris, 03/03

Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1

Barcelona

Form: WWDLWL

Latest: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona, 27/02

Next: Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa del Rey semi-final second leg), 03/03

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

Possible line-ups

Watch every Mbappé Champions League goal

Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Paredes, Verratti, Gueye; Kean, Icardi, Mbappé

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Mingueza, Araújo, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Griezmann; Messi



Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "There are 90 minutes left and they have great players. There's still a second leg."