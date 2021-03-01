Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 March 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 10 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Paris vs Barcelona build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Kylian Mbappé happened. Paris' precocious striker scored a hat-trick as the Ligue 1 side racked up a 4-1 win to put a foot in the quarter-finals.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WLWWWW
Latest: Dijon 0-4 Paris, 27/02
Next: Bordeaux vs Paris, 03/03
Where they stand: 3rd in Ligue 1
Form: WWDLWL
Latest: Sevilla 0-2 Barcelona, 27/02
Next: Barcelona vs Sevilla (Copa del Rey semi-final second leg), 03/03
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga
Possible line-ups
Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Paredes, Verratti, Gueye; Kean, Icardi, Mbappé
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Mingueza, Araújo, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Griezmann; Messi
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "There are 90 minutes left and they have great players. There's still a second leg."Match stats and facts