Liverpool 2-0 Leipzig (agg: 4-0): Salah and Mané finish job

Liverpool are through to the last eight of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 defeat of Leipzig wrapped up a 4-0 aggregate victory for the Premier League side.



Match in brief

Diogo Jota was a constant threat for Liverpool UEFA via Getty Images

Péter Gulácsi had to be alert to keep Leipzig in this round of 16 tie in the first half, twice denying Diogo Jota – who also fired into the side netting on the stroke of the interval – and once thwarting Mohamed Salah.

Julian Nagelsmann rolled the dice in search of an opener and his team so nearly gained a foothold when substitute Alexander Sørloth headed against the crossbar midway through the second period in Budapest.

Jürgen Klopp’s team heeded the warning and could breathe a little easier moments later when Salah cut in from the right and shot low past Gulácsi. Any lingering Leipzig hope was extinguished as Sadio Mané met Divock Origi’s cross with an emphatic first-time finish.

Player of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

"A calming influence on the team who broke up the play on many occasions. Provided great protection for the two young centre-backs."

Robbie Keane, UEFA Technical Observer

Matthew Howarth, Liverpool reporter

Jürgen Klopp celebrates with his players at full time UEFA via Getty Images

Liverpool put their domestic travails behind them with a comfortable, commanding performance against an in-form Leipzig side. Klopp’s team should have won by a more resounding margin, but the manager will be thrilled with their overall dominance in Budapest.

Jordan Maciel, Leipzig reporter

It's the end of the road for last season's semi-finalists, and Nagelsmann can have no complaints over his side's exit. Leipzig shot themselves in the foot with two costly errors in the first leg and offered too little to make up for them in the second. The season is far from lost, however, with the Bundesliga and German Cup still very much up for grabs.

Reaction

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: “The best thing the boys did was that nobody could really see how good Leipzig can be. They are a monster, so powerful. You saw their runs in behind, but we defended that really well.”

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock for Liverpool Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool forward: "It was an important result for us. We came here after losing a few games in the Premier League. The team is not in the best shape but we want to fight in the Champions League.”

Julian Nagelsmann, Leipzig coach: "My players are human and they didn't reach their optimal performance levels today, which is why we lost. A little disappointment is allowed, but after 20 hours we need to shrug it off and focus on the league and cup."

Key stats

• Liverpool have now scored 100 UEFA Champions League goals in 44 games under Klopp.

• The Reds have won just six of their last 18 matches in all competitions (D3 L9) – two of those victories have come against Leipzig.

• Leipzig have failed to score in only two of their last 16 games in all competitions – both legs of this tie.

• This was Emil Forsberg's 50th appearance in UEFA competition.

• Alisson Becker has kept just five clean sheets in 23 Premier League matches this season, but has amassed four shut-outs in five UEFA Champions League appearances.

• Salah and Mané had also scored the goals in the first leg.



Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson (Tsimikas 90); Wijnaldum (Milner 82), Fabinho, Thiago (Keïta 72); Mané (Oxlade-Chamberlain 90), Salah, Jota (Origi 71)

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Adams, Mukiele, Upamecano, Klostermann; Sabitzer, Kampl (Sørloth 46); Forsberg (Kluivert 60), Nkunku, Olmo (Haidara 72); Poulsen (Hwang 60)

What's next?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Friday 19 March. There are no seedings or country protection.