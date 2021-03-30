UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Man. City-Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2020/21

City of Manchester Stadium - Manchester
Quarter-finals, 1st leg
Man. City
-
-
Dortmund
      Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.

      Dortmund's English pair Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham celebrate with Erling Haaland
      Dortmund's English pair Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham celebrate with Erling Haaland AFP via Getty Images

      Manchester City host Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 6 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Manchester City vs Dortmund build-up

      Watch 2012 Dortmund winner against City
      Watch 2012 Dortmund winner against City

      What's the story?

      Josep Guardiola's men have exited at the quarter-final stage three years running, but confidence is high after a run of 25 wins in 26 games – the runaway Premier League leaders made light work of another German side, Mönchengladbach, in the last 16. Dortmund have been beset by inconsistency but, while there's Erling Haaland and City academy product Jadon Sancho, there's hope.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Watch all of Manchester City's goals so far
      Watch all of Manchester City's goals so far

      Manchester City

      Form: WWWWL
      Next: Leicester vs Manchester City, 03/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

      Dortmund

      Form: DWDLW
      Next: Dortmund vs Frankfurt, 03/04
      Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga

      All of Dortmund's goals so far this season
      All of Dortmund's goals so far this season

      Possible line-ups

      Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Agüero

      Dortmund: Hitz; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Delaney; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Sancho; Haaland

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      Five great Sergio Agüero goals
      Five great Sergio Agüero goals

      View from the camps

      Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City director of football: "Dortmund are consistent. They are doing very well in Europe, so they are always in the UEFA Champions League, but Manchester City has changed a lot. We are consistent, we are there. We’re now always getting to the quarter-finals and keeping our dream [alive] of going through."

      Sebastian Kehl, former Dortmund player: "To me, [City] are the strongest team of the remaining eight. They are a great team, with a great coach, and great ambitions. Nevertheless we’re really looking forward to both games, but we know that it will be pretty tough."

