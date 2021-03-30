Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Manchester City host Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 6 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

Josep Guardiola's men have exited at the quarter-final stage three years running, but confidence is high after a run of 25 wins in 26 games – the runaway Premier League leaders made light work of another German side, Mönchengladbach, in the last 16. Dortmund have been beset by inconsistency but, while there's Erling Haaland and City academy product Jadon Sancho, there's hope.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Manchester City

Form: WWWWL

Next: Leicester vs Manchester City, 03/04

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Dortmund

Form: DWDLW

Next: Dortmund vs Frankfurt, 03/04

Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gündoğan; Ferran Torres, De Bruyne, Sterling; Agüero



Dortmund: Hitz; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Delaney; Bellingham, Dahoud; Reus, Sancho; Haaland



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City director of football: "Dortmund are consistent. They are doing very well in Europe, so they are always in the UEFA Champions League, but Manchester City has changed a lot. We are consistent, we are there. We’re now always getting to the quarter-finals and keeping our dream [alive] of going through."

Sebastian Kehl, former Dortmund player: "To me, [City] are the strongest team of the remaining eight. They are a great team, with a great coach, and great ambitions. Nevertheless we’re really looking forward to both games, but we know that it will be pretty tough."