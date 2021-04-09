Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris host Bayern in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 13 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Bayern 2-3 Paris (2 mins)

It snowed, and plenty more besides. Kylian Mbappé and Marquinhos put Paris two up inside the opening half-hour, but the holders were level on the hour thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski stand-in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller. Mbappé had the final say, though, finishing superbly for his second and his team's third.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Paris

Form: WLWWLD

Next: Strasbourg vs Paris, 10/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals

Bayern

Form: LWWWWW

Next: Bayern vs Union Berlin, 10/04

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, FIFA Club World Cup winners

Possible line-ups

Paris: Navas; Kurzawa, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Danilo, Verratti; Di María, Icardi, Neymar; Mbappé



Bayern v Paris past meetings

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Alaba; Sané, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "We need to congratulate the players on their sacrifice and we want to repeat this kind of performance. But we still have another match to play. We know the second leg will be difficult."

Thomas Müller, Bayern forward: "We have to score a lot more. You can always talk about the goals you concede but I think nobody could have had any complaints had we won 5-3 or 6-3. Somehow we shot ourselves in the foot. Now we have to come from behind."