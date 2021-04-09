UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Paris-Bayern UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Parc des Princes - Paris
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 3-2
Paris
-
-
Bayern
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Friday 9 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Paris and Bayern.

      Paris won the first leg 3-2
      Paris won the first leg 3-2 Getty Images

      Paris host Bayern in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 13 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Paris vs Bayern build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Bayern 2-3 Paris (2 mins)
      Highlights: Bayern 2-3 Paris (2 mins)

      It snowed, and plenty more besides. Kylian Mbappé and Marquinhos put Paris two up inside the opening half-hour, but the holders were level on the hour thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski stand-in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller. Mbappé had the final say, though, finishing superbly for his second and his team's third.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Paris

      Form: WLWWLD
      Next: Strasbourg vs Paris, 10/04
      Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals

      Bayern

      Form: LWWWWW
      Next: Bayern vs Union Berlin, 10/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, FIFA Club World Cup winners

      Possible line-ups

      Paris: Navas; Kurzawa, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker; Danilo, Verratti; Di María, Icardi, Neymar; Mbappé

      Bayern v Paris past meetings
      Bayern v Paris past meetings

      Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Alaba; Sané, Müller, Coman; Choupo-Moting

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "We need to congratulate the players on their sacrifice and we want to repeat this kind of performance. But we still have another match to play. We know the second leg will be difficult."

      Thomas Müller, Bayern forward: "We have to score a lot more. You can always talk about the goals you concede but I think nobody could have had any complaints had we won 5-3 or 6-3. Somehow we shot ourselves in the foot. Now we have to come from behind."

      Paris vs Bayern facts and stats

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 9 April 2021