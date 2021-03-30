UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Liverpool-Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Anfield - Liverpool
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
Liverpool
-
-
Real Madrid
      Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 30 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.

      Mohamed Salah scored in both legs for Liverpool against Leipzig in the last 16
      Mohamed Salah scored in both legs for Liverpool against Leipzig in the last 16 Liverpool FC via Getty Images

      Real Madrid host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 6 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up

      Liverpool vs Real Madrid down the years
      What's the story?

      Two of the European Cup's most successful clubs meet in a repeat of the 2018 final. Madrid won that one before Liverpool went one better 12 months later; neither side has been going great guns in 2020/21, particularly the Reds, but both have a habit of pulling a top performance out of the bag, particularly in this competition.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Watch all of Real Madrid's goals so far this season
      Real Madrid

      Form: WWWDD
      Next: Real Madrid vs Eibar, 03/04
      Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

      Liverpool

      Form: WWLLW
      Next: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 03/04
      Where they stand: 7th in Premier League

      Every Liverpool goal this season so far
      Possible line-ups

      Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro; Valverde, Modrić, ﻿Vinícius; Benzema

      Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Jota, Salah, Mané

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Liverpool legend Rush on Real Madrid showdown
      Rodrygo, Real Madrid forward: “The further you go in this competition, the tougher it gets. At this stage, all sides are really strong and Liverpool are one of the strongest. They’ll be two great games, with little in them. Real Madrid versus Liverpool is always a big game with two of the biggest names in world football. I remember the 2018 final well, I was supporting Real Madrid! It was a special and memorable game."

      Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: "It's exciting, exciting. It's obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think 'Oh my God' because they are all strong and all have quality. I am really looking forward to the games. It's only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool."

      More to follow

