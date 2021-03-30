Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Real Madrid host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 6 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid down the years

What's the story?

Two of the European Cup's most successful clubs meet in a repeat of the 2018 final. Madrid won that one before Liverpool went one better 12 months later; neither side has been going great guns in 2020/21, particularly the Reds, but both have a habit of pulling a top performance out of the bag, particularly in this competition.

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form: WWWDD

Next: Real Madrid vs Eibar, 03/04

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

Liverpool

Form: WWLLW

Next: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 03/04

Where they stand: 7th in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro; Valverde, Modrić, ﻿Vinícius; Benzema



Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Jota, Salah, Mané



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Liverpool legend Rush on Real Madrid showdown

Rodrygo, Real Madrid forward: “The further you go in this competition, the tougher it gets. At this stage, all sides are really strong and Liverpool are one of the strongest. They’ll be two great games, with little in them. Real Madrid versus Liverpool is always a big game with two of the biggest names in world football. I remember the 2018 final well, I was supporting Real Madrid! It was a special and memorable game."

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: "It's exciting, exciting. It's obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think 'Oh my God' because they are all strong and all have quality. I am really looking forward to the games. It's only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool."



