Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 30 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the quarter-final first leg.
Real Madrid host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 6 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Real Madrid vs Liverpool build-up
What's the story?
Two of the European Cup's most successful clubs meet in a repeat of the 2018 final. Madrid won that one before Liverpool went one better 12 months later; neither side has been going great guns in 2020/21, particularly the Reds, but both have a habit of pulling a top performance out of the bag, particularly in this competition.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWWDD
Next: Real Madrid vs Eibar, 03/04
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga
Form: WWLLW
Next: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 03/04
Where they stand: 7th in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vázquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro; Valverde, Modrić, Vinícius; Benzema
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Jota, Salah, Mané
Expert predictions
View from the camps
Rodrygo, Real Madrid forward: “The further you go in this competition, the tougher it gets. At this stage, all sides are really strong and Liverpool are one of the strongest. They’ll be two great games, with little in them. Real Madrid versus Liverpool is always a big game with two of the biggest names in world football. I remember the 2018 final well, I was supporting Real Madrid! It was a special and memorable game."
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp: "It's exciting, exciting. It's obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think 'Oh my God' because they are all strong and all have quality. I am really looking forward to the games. It's only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool."
