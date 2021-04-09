UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Dortmund-Man. City UEFA Champions League 2020/21

BVB Stadion Dortmund - Dortmund
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-2
Dortmund
      Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Friday 9 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

      Erling Haaland and Phil Foden after the first leg
      Dortmund host Man. City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 14 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Dortmund vs Man. City build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund (2 mins)

      City head into the second leg 2-1 to the good thanks to Phil Foden's last-minute winner in Manchester. Kevin De Bruyne had given Josep Guardiola's in-form side a first-half lead, but Marco Reus' late effort looked to have forced a draw until City's young England midfielder poked in.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Dortmund

      Form: LLDWDL
      Next: Stuttgart vs Dortmund, 10/04
      Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

      Man. City

      Form: WWWWWW
      Next: Man. City vs Leeds, 10/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

      Possible line-ups

      Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Emre Can, Dahoud; Hazard, Haaland, Reus

      Watch 2012 Dortmund winner against City

      Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva

      Expert predictions

      View from the camps

      Eden Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Pep had some nice words for me at full time, but we’re not done yet. It’s half-time and the tie is still open. We’ll be ready to give it our all to overturn the result and reach the next round.”

      Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: “We’re taking things one step at a time. We wanted to win tonight’s game and now we’ll go to Germany and try to win over there. We're not looking far ahead – always the next game.”

      Dortmund vs City facts and stats

