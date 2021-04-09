Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Dortmund host Man. City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 14 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund (2 mins)

City head into the second leg 2-1 to the good thanks to Phil Foden's last-minute winner in Manchester. Kevin De Bruyne had given Josep Guardiola's in-form side a first-half lead, but Marco Reus' late effort looked to have forced a draw until City's young England midfielder poked in.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Dortmund

Form: LLDWDL

Next: Stuttgart vs Dortmund, 10/04

Where they stand: 5th in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Man. City

Form: WWWWWW

Next: Man. City vs Leeds, 10/04

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

Possible line-ups

Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Emre Can, Dahoud; Hazard, Haaland, Reus

Watch 2012 Dortmund winner against City

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva



View from the camps

Eden Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Pep had some nice words for me at full time, but we’re not done yet. It’s half-time and the tie is still open. We’ll be ready to give it our all to overturn the result and reach the next round.”

Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: “We’re taking things one step at a time. We wanted to win tonight’s game and now we’ll go to Germany and try to win over there. We're not looking far ahead – always the next game.”