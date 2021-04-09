Chelsea vs Porto Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Chelsea host Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 13 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Porto 0-2 Chelsea (2 mins)

The game may have been in Seville, but Chelsea pulled off the archetypal European away display. The Blues' well-drilled defence withstood long spells of Porto superiority, allowing two moments of individual excellence at the other end – first UEFA Champions League goals for Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell – to secure a valuable 2-0 victory.

Where to watch the game on TV

Form guide

Chelsea

Form: WLWWDW

Next: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, 10/04

Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Porto

Form: LWWWLW

Next: Tondela vs Porto, 10/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Chilwell; Mount, Giroud, Werner

Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Taremi, Marega



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Jorginho, Chelsea midfielder: "We are all happy with the result but for the second game we need to stay humble. We don't need to think we have the advantage because it would be a mistake. We need to stay calm and focused."

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "We are in the middle of the tie so let's believe."