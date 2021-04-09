UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Chelsea-Porto UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán - Seville
Quarter-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-0
Chelsea
-
-
Porto
      Chelsea vs Porto Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Friday 9 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Porto.

      Chelsea and Porto meet again in Seville
      Chelsea and Porto meet again in Seville UEFA via Getty Images

      Chelsea host Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 13 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Chelsea vs Porto build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Porto 0-2 Chelsea (2 mins)

      The game may have been in Seville, but Chelsea pulled off the archetypal European away display. The Blues' well-drilled defence withstood long spells of Porto superiority, allowing two moments of individual excellence at the other end – first UEFA Champions League goals for Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell – to secure a valuable 2-0 victory.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Chelsea

      Form: WLWWDW
      Next: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, 10/04
      Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

      Porto

      Form: LWWWLW
      Next: Tondela vs Porto, 10/04
      Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

      Possible line-ups

      Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Chilwell; Mount, Giroud, Werner

      Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Taremi, Marega

      Expert predictions

      View from the camps

      Jorginho, Chelsea midfielder: "We are all happy with the result but for the second game we need to stay humble. We don't need to think we have the advantage because it would be a mistake. We need to stay calm and focused."

      Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "We are in the middle of the tie so let's believe."

      Chelsea vs Porto facts and stats

