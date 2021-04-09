Chelsea vs Porto Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday 9 April 2021
Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Porto.
Chelsea host Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday 13 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Chelsea vs Porto build-up
What happened in the first leg?
The game may have been in Seville, but Chelsea pulled off the archetypal European away display. The Blues' well-drilled defence withstood long spells of Porto superiority, allowing two moments of individual excellence at the other end – first UEFA Champions League goals for Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell – to secure a valuable 2-0 victory.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WLWWDW
Next: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, 10/04
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Form: LWWWLW
Next: Tondela vs Porto, 10/04
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Possible line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger; James, Jorginho, Kovačić, Chilwell; Mount, Giroud, Werner
Porto: Marchesín; Manafá, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio, Corona; Taremi, Marega
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Jorginho, Chelsea midfielder: "We are all happy with the result but for the second game we need to stay humble. We don't need to think we have the advantage because it would be a mistake. We need to stay calm and focused."
Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "We are in the middle of the tie so let's believe."Chelsea vs Porto facts and stats