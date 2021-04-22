Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Thursday 22 April 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Paris and Man. City.
Article top media content
Article body
Paris host Man. City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 28 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Paris vs Man. City build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WWLWWL
Latest: Paris 5-0 Angers, 21/04 (French Cup quarter-finals)
Next: Metz vs Paris, 24/04
Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals
Form: WLWLWW
Latest: Aston Villa 1-2 Man. City, 21/04
Next: Man. City vs Tottenham, 25/04 (League Cup final)
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Paris: Navas; Dagba, Danilo, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Neymar, Draxler; Mbappé
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Neymar, Paris forward: "We've eliminated the champions of Europe, we're in the semi-finals and we'll have to work even harder."
Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach: "This is the second time we have got to the semi-finals, so there is not much history for our club here, but we will start to build it."
Riyad Mahrez, Man. City midfielder: "It's very special for me because I was born and grew up in Paris. I'm happy to play against them."