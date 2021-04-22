Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Paris host Man. City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 28 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Form guide

Paris

Form: WWLWWL

Latest: Paris 5-0 Angers﻿, 21/04 (French Cup quarter-finals)

Next: Metz vs Paris, 24/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals

Man. City

Form: WLWLWW

Latest: Aston Villa 1-2 Man. City, 21/04

Next: Man. City vs Tottenham, 25/04 (League Cup final)

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Paris: Navas; Dagba, Danilo, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Neymar, Draxler; Mbappé



Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Recall 2016 City clash with Paris

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Neymar, Paris forward: "We've eliminated the champions of Europe, we're in the semi-finals and we'll have to work even harder."

Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach: "This is the second time we have got to the semi-finals, so there is not much history for our club here, but we will start to build it."

Riyad Mahrez, Man. City midfielder: "It's very special for me because I was born and grew up in Paris. I'm happy to play against them."