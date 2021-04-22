UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Paris-Man. City UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Parc des Princes - Paris
Semi-finals, 1st leg
Paris
-
-
Man. City

      Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Thursday 22 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Paris and Man. City.

      Paris host Manchester City in the semi-final opener
      Paris host Man. City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 28 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Paris vs Man. City build-up

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Paris

      Form: WWLWWL
      Latest: Paris 5-0 Angers﻿, 21/04 (French Cup quarter-finals)
      Next: Metz vs Paris, 24/04
      Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals

      Man. City

      Form: WLWLWW
      Latest: Aston Villa 1-2 Man. City, 21/04
      Next: Man. City vs Tottenham, 25/04 (League Cup final)
      Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

      Possible line-ups

      Paris: Navas; Dagba, Danilo, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di María, Neymar, Draxler; Mbappé

      Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

      Recall 2016 City clash with Paris
      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Neymar, Paris forward: "We've eliminated the champions of Europe, we're in the semi-finals and we'll have to work even harder."

      Pep Guardiola, Man. City coach: "This is the second time we have got to the semi-finals, so there is not much history for our club here, but we will start to build it."

      Riyad Mahrez, Man. City midfielder: "It's very special for me because I was born and grew up in Paris. I'm happy to play against them."

