Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Friday 30 April 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Man. City and Paris.
Article top media content
Article body
Man. City host Paris in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 4 May at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Man. City vs Paris build-up
What happened in the first leg?
Marquinhos once again scored on the big occasion, heading Paris into the lead on 15 minutes. City struggled to assert themselves for much of the first half but found their rhythm after the interval and secured a 2-1 first-leg advantage courtesy of second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. PSG's Idrissa Gueye was sent off late on.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva
Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Dagba; Danilo, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappé
How they got here
Man. City
Record: W10 D1 L0 F23 A4
Top scorer: Ferran Torres (4)
Quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Dortmund
Round of 16: 4-0 vs Mönchengladbach
Group C: winners
Paris
Record: W6 D1 L4 F21 A12
Top scorers: Kylian Mbappé (8)
Quarter-finals: 3-3 vs Bayern (Paris win on away goals)
Round of 16: 5-2 vs Barcelona
Group H: winners
Form guide
Man. City
Form: WWWLWL
Latest: Paris 1-2 Man. City, 28/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
Next: Crystal Palace vs Man. City, 01/05
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, League Cup winners
Paris
Form: LWWWLW
Latest: Paris 1-2 Man. City, 28/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
Next: Paris vs Lens, 01/05
Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "This club doesn’t have much experience at this stage of the competition. All I want is for us to be ourselves in the second leg. We are good playing a certain way, we cannot do it differently."
Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "In football you need to believe. We will try to win and score goals. Of course we are under a little bit of pressure, but in football you need to try."