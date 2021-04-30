UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Man. City-Paris UEFA Champions League 2020/21

City of Manchester Stadium - Manchester
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 2-1
Man. City
Paris

      Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Friday 30 April 2021

      Where to watch, possible line-ups and expert predictions ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Man. City and Paris.

      Manchester City lead Paris 2-1 after the first leg
      Manchester City lead Paris 2-1 after the first leg Getty Images

      Man. City host Paris in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 4 May at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Man. City vs Paris build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      Highlights: Paris 1-2 Man. City (2 mins)
      Marquinhos once again scored on the big occasion, heading Paris into the lead on 15 minutes. City struggled to assert themselves for much of the first half but found their rhythm after the interval and secured a 2-1 first-leg advantage courtesy of second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. PSG's Idrissa Gueye was sent off late on.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva

      Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Dagba; Danilo, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappé

      How they got here

      Man. City
      Record: W10 D1 L0 F23 A4
      Top scorer: Ferran Torres (4)
      Quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Dortmund
      Round of 16: 4-0 vs Mönchengladbach
      Group C: winners

      Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)
      Paris
      Record: W6 D1 L4 F21 A12
      Top scorers: Kylian Mbappé (8)
      Quarter-finals: 3-3 vs Bayern (Paris win on away goals)
      Round of 16: 5-2 vs Barcelona
      Group H: winners

      Form guide

      Man. City
      Form      : WWWLWL
      Latest: ﻿﻿Paris 1-2 Man. City, 28/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
      Next: Crystal Palace vs Man. City, 01/05
      Where they stand: 1st ﻿in Premier League, League Cup winners

      Paris
      Form      : LWWWLW
      Latest: Paris 1-2 Man. City, 28/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)
      Next: Paris vs Lens, 01/05
      Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      View from the camps

      Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "This club doesn’t have much experience at this stage of the competition. All I want is for us to be ourselves in the second leg. We are good playing a certain way, we cannot do it differently."

      Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "In football you need to believe. We will try to win and score goals. Of course we are under a little bit of pressure, but in football you need to try."

