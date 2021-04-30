Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Man. City host Paris in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 4 May at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Man. City (2 mins)

Marquinhos once again scored on the big occasion, heading Paris into the lead on 15 minutes. City struggled to assert themselves for much of the first half but found their rhythm after the interval and secured a 2-1 first-leg advantage courtesy of second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. PSG's Idrissa Gueye was sent off late on.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo; Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Bernardo Silva

Paris: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Dagba; Danilo, Paredes; Di María, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappé

How they got here

Man. City

Record: W10 D1 L0 F23 A4

Top scorer: Ferran Torres (4)

Quarter-finals: 4-2 vs Dortmund

Round of 16: 4-0 vs Mönchengladbach

Group C: winners

Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris (2 mins)

Paris

Record: W6 D1 L4 F21 A12

Top scorers: Kylian Mbappé (8)

Quarter-finals: 3-3 vs Bayern (Paris win on away goals)

Round of 16: 5-2 vs Barcelona

Group H: winners

Form guide

Man. City

Form: WWWLWL

Latest: ﻿﻿Paris 1-2 Man. City, 28/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Next: Crystal Palace vs Man. City, 01/05

Where they stand: 1st ﻿in Premier League, League Cup winners

Paris

Form: LWWWLW

Latest: Paris 1-2 Man. City, 28/04 (UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg)

Next: Paris vs Lens, 01/05

Where they stand: 2nd in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals

Expert predictions

View from the camps

Josep Guardiola, Man. City manager: "This club doesn’t have much experience at this stage of the competition. All I want is for us to be ourselves in the second leg. We are good playing a certain way, we cannot do it differently."

Mauricio Pochettino, Paris coach: "In football you need to believe. We will try to win and score goals. Of course we are under a little bit of pressure, but in football you need to try."