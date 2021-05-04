UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Josep Guardiola bidding to join select group of two-club winners

Tuesday 4 May 2021

Having guided Barcelona to UEFA Champions League titles in 2009 and 2011, Josep Guardiola will attempt to become only the sixth coach to be crowned with two clubs on 29 May.

Guardiola's Champions League triumphs
It is a decade since Josep Guardiola last got his hands (and puckered lips) on the UEFA Champions League trophy, collecting his second title in three seasons with Barcelona after once again defeating Manchester United in the final.

However, if Manchester City can win the 2021 showpiece on 29 May, the Spaniard will become only the sixth man to have coached two clubs to European Cup success. How many of the elite group of five can you name?

Winning European Cup with two clubs

Mourinho's 2010 glory with Inter
Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003 2007; Real Madrid 2014)
Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998; Bayern 2013)
José Mourinho (Porto 2004; Inter 2010)
Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997; Bayern 2001)
Ernst Happel (Feyenoord 1970; Hamburg 1983)

If City prevail in Istanbul, Guardiola will also join another select band – only three coaches have previously lifted the trophy on three occasions.

Most European Cup titles as coach

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016 2017 2018)
3 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003 2007; Real Madrid 2014)
3 Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977 1978 1981)

Guardiola has already secured his status as one of only seven men to have captured the European Cup as player and coach.

Winning as player and coach

2009 final highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
5 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 1989 1990; AC Milan 2003 2007, Real Madrid 2014)
5 Miguel Muñoz (Real Madrid 1956 1957 1958; Real Madrid 1960 1966)
4 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2002; Real Madrid 2016 2017 2018)
4 Frank Rijkaard (AC Milan 1989 1990, Ajax 1995; Barcelona 2006)
4 Johan Cruyff (Ajax 1971 1972 1973; Barcelona 1992)
3 Josep Guardiola (Barcelona 1992; Barcelona 2009 2011)﻿
3 Giovanni Trapattoni (AC Milan 1963 1969; Juventus 1985)

The ten-year wait since Guardiola's last final victory would be the third longest gap in European Cup history.

Longest gap between triumphs

15 years Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998; Bayern 2013)
13 years Ernst Happel (Feyenoord 1970; Hamburg 1983)
9 years Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United 1999 2008)

