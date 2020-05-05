Who has won the UEFA Champions League as a player and coach?

Zinédine Zidane became only the seventh man to win the European Cup as a player and coach when he led Real Madrid to UEFA Champions League glory in 2015/16, confirming his place at the top table by winning the next two editions as well.

Like fellow player-then-coach double winner Josep Guardiola, Zidane has a chance to add another triumph to his tally this season, while two other former winners will aim to be the eighth addition to our list. Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso landed the UEFA Champions League as a player with AC Milan in 2002/03 and 2006/07, while Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was part of the Blues' 2011/12 winning side.

Meet the rest of the player-coach double winners.

Real Madrid's 1956 European Cup winners Popperfoto via Getty Images

Miguel Muñoz

As a player: Real Madrid in 1956 and 1957

As a coach: Real Madrid in 1960 and 1966

Captain of the Madrid team that won the first two editions of the European Cup, Muñoz was coach by the time the Merengues made it five in a row and was still in charge when they added a sixth six years later.

Giovanni Trapattoni

As a player: AC Milan in 1963 and 1969

As a coach: Juventus in 1985

The Italian was a midfielder for the first two of the Rossoneri's seven European Cup victories but lifted the trophy only once as a coach, in the grim aftermath of the Heysel tragedy in 1985.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Johan Cruyff: A legend remembered

Johan Cruyff

As a player: Ajax in 1971, 1972 and 1973

As a coach: Barcelona in 1992

The most revered exponent of the 'Total Football' style that helped Ajax to three straight European Cup successes, Cruyff scored twice in the 1972 final, then masterminded Barça's conquest of 1992.

Carlo Ancelotti

As a player: AC Milan in 1989 and 1990

As a coach: AC Milan in 2003 and 2007; Real Madrid in 2014

A player in the Milan side that clinched back-to-back titles, Ancelotti is one of just three coaches (together with ex-Liverpool boss Bob Paisley and Zidane) to have picked up three European Cups.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 1990 final highlights: Juventus win all-Italian affair

Frank Rijkaard

As a player: AC Milan in 1989 and 1990; Ajax in 1995

As a coach: Barcelona in 2006

Rijkaard was Ancelotti's midfield sidekick in the 1989 and 1990 finals, getting the only goal in the latter. His Ajax team beat Milan in 1995 (his final game as a player) and he took Barça all the way in 2006.

Josep Guardiola

As a player: Barcelona in 1992

As a coach: Barcelona in 2009 and 2011

Part of Cruyff's triumphant 1992 side, Guardiola steered the Azulgrana to Champions League glory a year after being appointed to his first senior coaching job, and repeated the feat two years later.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Champions League icon: Zinédine Zidane

Zinédine Zidane

As a player: Real Madrid in 2002

As a coach: Real Madrid in 2016, 2017 and 2018