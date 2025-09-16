Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League opening scorers: Promise David scores first league phase goal of 2025/26

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Union SG's Canadian striker Promise David has scored the opening goal of the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Promise David celebrates after scoring the first goal of the 2025/26 league phase
Promise David celebrates after scoring the first goal of the 2025/26 league phase AFP via Getty Images

Promise David has scored the first goal of the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old converted from the spot nine minutes into Union SG's competition debut against PSV on Matchday 1.

David is the first Canadian to score the first goal of a Champions League campaign, and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Jari Litmanen and Sergio Agüero. Only one man has struck first in the competition on two occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Group stage/league phase records

This season is the 34th in the Champions League era, and second with the league phase format; UEFA.com looks back through the archives to see which players were quickest off the mark in every campaign since the competition was rebranded in 1992/93.

First goal of the Champions League season: 1992-2024

Champions League group stage/league phase first scorers

1992/93 Daniel Amokachi, Club Brugge 1-0 CSKA Moskva (17 minutes)
1993/94 Domingos Paciência, Porto 3-2 Werder Bremen (7 minutes)
1994/95 Nikolai Pisarev, Dynamo Kyiv 3-2 Spartak Moskva (12 minutes)
1995/96 Andreas Möller, Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Juventus (1 minute)
1996/97 Jari Litmanen, Auxerre 0-1 Ajax (4 minutes)
1997/98 Stéphane Chapuisat, Galatasaray 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (74 minutes)*
1998/99 Joseba Etxeberria, Athletic Club 1-1 Rosenborg (6 minutes)
1999/00 Jan-Derek Sørensen, Boavista 0-3 Rosenborg; Robert Pirès, Marseille 2-0 Sturm Graz (9 minutes)

2000/01 Yegor Titov, Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen (51 minutes)*
2001/02 Marc Hendrikx, Lokomotiv Moskva ﻿1-1 Anderlecht (15 minutes)*
2002/03 Zlatan Ibrahimović, Ajax 2-1 Lyon (11 minutes)
2003/04 Mikaël Silvestre, Manchester United 5-0 Panathinaikos (13 minutes)
2004/05 Vicente Rodríguez, Valencia 2-0 Anderlecht (16 minutes)
2005/06 Florent Sinama Pongolle, Real Betis 1-2 Liverpool (2 minutes)
2006/07 Andrés Iniesta, Barcelona 5-0 Levski Sofia (7 minutes)
2007/08 Brandão, Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Celtic (5 minutes)
2008/09 Sergio Agüero, PSV Eindhoven 0-3 Atlético de Madrid (9 minutes)
2009/10 Cristiano Ronaldo, Zürich 2-5 Real Madrid (27 minutes)

2010/11 Petri Pasanen**, Werder Bremen 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (12 minutes)
2011/12 Pato, Barcelona 2-2 AC Milan (1 minute)
2012/13 Isco, Málaga 3-0 Zenit (3 minutes)
2013/14 David Alaba, Bayern München 3-0 CSKA Moskva; Filip Djuričić, Benfica 2-0 Anderlecht (4 minutes)
2014/15 Hulk, Benfica 0-2 Zenit (5 minutes)
2015/16 Ángel Di María, Paris 2-0 Malmö (4 minutes)
2016/17 Edinson Cavani, Paris 1-1 Arsenal (1 minute)
2017/18 Seydou Doumbia, Olympiacos 2-3 Sporting CP (2 minutes)
2018/19 Lionel Messi, Barcelona 4-0 PSV Eindhoven (32 minutes) *
2019/20 Sardar Azmoun, Lyon 1-1 Zenit (41 minutes)*

2020/21 Álvaro Morata, Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus (46 minutes)*
2021/22 Cristiano Ronaldo, Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United (13 minutes)*
2022/23 Mislav Oršić, Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea (13 minutes)*
2023/24 Mohamed Simakan, Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig (3 minutes)*
2024/25 Kenan Yıldız, Juventus 3-1 PSV (21 minutes)*
2025/26 Promise David, PSV vs Union SG (9 minutes)*

﻿* Early kick-off (from season 2018/19 onwards, two matches have regularly kicked off earlier than the others on the opening night)
**Own goal

Classic Champions League Matchday 1 goals

