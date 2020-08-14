Bayern join list: biggest UEFA Champions League wins by competition phase

After Bayern München's 8-2 quarter-final defeat of Barcelona in Lisbon, UEFA.com lists the biggest wins in every phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Group stage

8-0: Liverpool v Beşiktaş

06/11/2007, Matchday 4

8-0: Real Madrid v Malmö

08/12/2015, Matchday 6

Round of 16

7-0: Bayern München v Basel

13/03/2012, second leg

7-0: Bayern München v Shakhtar Donetsk

11/03/2015, second leg

7-0: Manchester City v Schalke

12/03/2019, second leg

Quarter-finals

8-2: Bayern v Barcelona

14/8/2020, one-off tie in Lisbon

7-1: Manchester United v Roma

10/04/2007, second leg

Semi-finals

4-0: Bayern v Barcelona

23/04/2013, first leg

0-4: Bayern v Real Madrid

29/04/2014, second leg

Final

4-0: AC Milan v Barcelona

18/05/1994, Athens