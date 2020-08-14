Bayern join list: biggest UEFA Champions League wins by competition phase
Friday 14 August 2020
Bayern's 8-2 defeat of Barcelona set a new quarter-final record: see the best for every stage.
After Bayern München's 8-2 quarter-final defeat of Barcelona in Lisbon, UEFA.com lists the biggest wins in every phase of the UEFA Champions League.
Group stage
8-0: Liverpool v Beşiktaş
06/11/2007, Matchday 4
8-0: Real Madrid v Malmö
08/12/2015, Matchday 6
Round of 16
7-0: Bayern München v Basel
13/03/2012, second leg
7-0: Bayern München v Shakhtar Donetsk
11/03/2015, second leg
7-0: Manchester City v Schalke
12/03/2019, second leg
Quarter-finals
8-2: Bayern v Barcelona
14/8/2020, one-off tie in Lisbon
7-1: Manchester United v Roma
10/04/2007, second leg
Semi-finals
4-0: Bayern v Barcelona
23/04/2013, first leg
0-4: Bayern v Real Madrid
29/04/2014, second leg
Final
4-0: AC Milan v Barcelona
18/05/1994, Athens