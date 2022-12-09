Lionel Messi: What records does he hold?

One of only two players to score over 100 goals in UEFA club competitions, Lionel Messi is now plying his trade at Paris Saint-Germain after bringing the curtain down on a remarkable two decades at Barcelona in summer 2021.

The records, milestones and unique achievements keep on coming.

Messi's club records

123 Lionel Messi Champions League goals

Messi has amassed nearly 700 goals at club level since making his senior competitive debut just past his 17th birthday. He has rewritten the record books in the Champions League and Liga. Messi is also second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time lists for top UEFA club competition scorers (he has 132, Ronaldo 145) and top UEFA Champions League/European Cup scorers (129 compared with Ronaldo's 140). Ronaldo is two years Messi's senior.

Messi's Champions League records

Most Champions League group stage goals: 80 (71 for Barcelona)

Most Champions League round of 16 goals: 29

Most Champions League goals for one club: 120 (Barcelona)

Most successive seasons scoring in Champions League: 18

Messi's Liga records

Most Liga goals: 474

Most Liga goals in a single season: 50 (2011/12)

Most Liga hat-tricks: 36

Most Liga titles won by foreign player: 10

Messi's individual honours

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 7

Most ESM Golden Shoes: 6

Messi's other club records

Most goals in calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including goals for Argentina)

Most UEFA club competition goals for single club: 123 (Barcelona)

Messi's international records

Highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina

As well as lighting up the club game, Messi has thrived on the international stage. Since making his debut in 2005 aged 18 following his starring role in Argentina's FIFA U-20 World Cup win, Messi has won caps for 18 years running and scored in each of the last 17 (up to and including 2022). He captained his country to glory at the 2021 Copa América and ﻿Finalissima 2022, and is on course to become only the third man to register 100 international goals.

