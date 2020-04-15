Records Ronaldo and Messi have not broken (yet)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's ongoing battle to be the top goalscorer in European football remains perhaps the sport's greatest drama of our age, but both still need to raise their game considerably if they are to scoop certain European Champion Clubs' Cup and UEFA Champions League records.

UEFA.com lists some of the (few) records that they have yet to break.

The great Alfredo Di Stéfano ©UEFA.com

Final goals

Most goals in European Cup finals: 7 – Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás (both Real Madrid)

Goals in most European Cup finals: 5 – Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid, 1956, 1957, 1958. 1959, 1960)

Most goals in a single European Cup final: 4 – Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid, 1960)

Messi has scored only two final goals (in 2009 and 2011), while Ronaldo has four (one apiece in 2008 and 2014, and two in 2017) but is still three shy of the record shared by two fellow Real Madrid alumni. The Portuguese has also made six final appearances: one fewer than Alfredo Di Stéfano and two short of record holders Francisco Gento (Real Madrid) and Paolo Maldini (AC Milan).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's final double in 2017 is the nearest either he or Messi have come to matching Puskás's four-goal haul from 1960.

UEFA competition appearances

Most appearances in UEFA Champions League/European Cup (including qualifying): 181 – Iker Casillas

Most appearances in UEFA club competitions (including qualifying): 188 – Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas's appearance records are looking vulnerable ©Getty Images

Ronaldo (131) and Messi (117) occupy a field of their own when it comes to UEFA club competition goals, but have a little way to go to reach Iker Casillas's level in terms of European games. Messi is 14th in the all-time UEFA competition appearance rankings with 145; Ronaldo – two years and 139 days older than Messi – ranks second with 177.

When it comes to Europe's elite competition, Ronaldo's 173 outings put him second in the rankings (with Messi sixth on 141); however, Casillas remains eight appearances ahead of his former Real Madrid team-mate.

Success with different sides

Final wins with the most teams in UEFA Champions League: 3 – Clarence Seedorf (Ajax 1995, Real Madrid 1998, Milan 2003, 2007)

Highest number of teams scored for in UEFA Champions League: 6 – Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Internazionale, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain)

Zlatan Ibrahimović has scored in the UEFA Champions League for six clubs ©AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo is unique in having scored in UEFA Champions League finals for two different winning clubs – Manchester United in 2008, and Madrid in 2014 and 2017. The luckless Velibor Vasović is the only player to strike in European Cup finals in two different losing causes: Partizan in 1966 and Ajax in 1969. Ronaldo's move to Juventus put him in line to replicate Clarence Seedorf's unique feat of winning the competition with three different clubs.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's record looks even safer from Messi and Ronaldo, who would have to start moving clubs regularly – while still scoring – to make it to six. All of Messi's strikes to date have come for Barcelona, while Ronaldo has only played for United, Madrid and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Oldest goalscorer

UEFA Champions League final: Paolo Maldini (36 years 333 days) – Milan v Liverpool (25/05/2005)

UEFA Champions League, group stage to final: Francesco Totti (38 years 59 days) – CSKA Moskva v Roma (25/11/2014)

European Cup: Manfred Burgsmüller (38 years 293 days) – Werder Bremen v Dynamo Berlin (11/10/1988)

Champions League 100 club: Paolo Maldini

If our dynamic duo are to surpass Maldini's record as the oldest final scorer, they will have to be patient. Ronaldo's first chance will be in the 2021/22 final, while Messi will not be in line until the 2023/24 showpiece – and only then provided it does not take place before 23 May; otherwise he would have to wait another year.

To overtake the UEFA Champions League oldest scorer mark, Ronaldo will need to register in the competition, group stage to final, after 1 April 2023, and Messi after 22 August 2025. To become the European Cup's all-time oldest scorer, Ronaldo will have to find the net after 22 November 2023, and Messi after 13 April 2026.

Fastest goals

Fastest UEFA Champions League goal: Roy Makaay (10.12 seconds) – Bayern München v Real Madrid (07/03/2007)

Fastest UEFA Champions League final goal: Paolo Maldini (53 seconds) – Milan v Liverpool (25/05/2005)

2005 final highlights: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (3-2 pens)

Roy Makaay established a somewhat daunting target with his strike pretty much straight from kick-off against Madrid in 2007. Ronaldo's earliest UEFA Champions League effort came in the fourth minute – for Madrid against Juventus in October 2013 – while Messi's fastest two both arrived in the third minutes: in Barcelona's 7-0 win against Celtic in September 2016, and a 2-1 success at Slavia Praha in October 2019.

Maldini's quickfire final goal versus Liverpool is also a mark neither Ronaldo nor Messi have come close to replicating; both of Messi's final goals were in the second half, with the earliest of Ronaldo's four coming 20 minutes into the 2017 decider against Juventus in Cardiff.

Hat-tricks

Watch the fastest ever Champions League hat-trick

Fastest UEFA Champions League hat-trick: Bafétimbi Gomis (8 mins) – Dinamo Zagreb v Olympique Lyonnais, 07/12/2011

Since becoming the oldest UEFA Champions League hat-trick hero (aged 34 years and 35 days, Juventus 3-0 Atlético, 12/03/2019), Ronaldo has been level with Messi on a record eight hat-tricks in Europe's top club competition.

However, neither forward has outstripped Bafétimbi Gomis's lightning-quick treble against Dinamo. The swiftest of Messi's hat-tricks – his first – took 22 minutes (v Arsenal, 06/04/10), though a mere 16 minutes separated his second and fourth strikes in a five-goal salvo against Bayer Leverkusen on 7 March 2012. Ronaldo's 12-minute treble against Malmö is his fastest to date.

Luiz Adriano broke new ground by scoring back-to-back UEFA Champions League trebles for Shakhtar against BATE in 2014/15 – five goals in the first group meeting and three in the second – but Ronaldo matched him with trebles against Bayern München and Atlético in the 2016/17 knockout phase.

Long-distance records

Goals in most UEFA Champions League seasons: Ryan Giggs (16)

Raúl González's record was broken this season ©Getty Images

Messi and Ronaldo have both scored in their 15th successive campaigns this season to break Raúl's record for goals in the most consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons (which stood at 14). Ronaldo failed to register in his first two campaigns, both with Manchester United. Both can equal Ryan Giggs's tally in 2020/21.

Single-season total

Most goals in a single European season: Radamel Falcao (18), Porto 2010/11

Falcao at the end of his record-breaking campagn ©Getty Images

Radamel Falcao's glorious exploits in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League set a mark that Messi and Ronaldo have been unable to emulate. The Colombian's haul included one goal in qualifying and 17 in the competition proper. Messi's best year came in 2011/12 when he ended the European season with 14 strikes, while Ronaldo set a European Cup/UEFA Champions League record with 17 in 2013/14.

Goalscoring consistency

Best goals per game average in European Cup/UEFA Champions League: 0.97 – Gerd Müller (Bayern)

Best goals per game average in UEFA club competition*: 0.87 – Gerd Müller (Bayern)

In 2017/18, Ronaldo eclipsed Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in nine straight UEFA Champions League games (set with Manchester United in 2002/03), taking his total to ten in the 3-1 quarter-final loss at home to Juventus.

Is Gerd Müller's record unbeatable? ©Getty Images

However, when it comes to goals per match, Messi and Ronaldo cannot compete with the all-time record holders. Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League record stands at 0.75 a game – 129 goals in 173 games – and it is 0.74 in all UEFA club competitions – 131 in 177. Messi has registered more consistently (0.81 in the UEFA Champions League – 114 goals in 141 games; 0.81 in all UEFA competitions – 117 in 145).

Gerd Müller's 0.97 goals per game ratio (34 in 35 European Cup games) continues to look an unbreakable record. In order to attain a similar figure, Messi would need to fire hat-tricks in his next 11 games in the competition, while Ronaldo would require trebles in each of his next 19.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup

All stats accurate as of 9 April 2020

