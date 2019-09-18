Who has made more than 150 UEFA club appearances?
Iker Casillas remains out in front although Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to catch his one-time team-mate.
All-time UEFA club competition appearances*
188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)
174: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
171: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern München, AC Milan)
171: Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)
165: Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)
163: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan)
161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)
160: Javier Zanetti (Internazionale Milano)
159: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
155: Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)
150: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)
Who will take Iker Casillas's record?
Cristiano Ronaldo can close the gap considerably with Casillas absent from the competiiton this season though would still trail the Porto goalkeeper even with a run to the final.
The 150+ club is made up of three goalkeepers, four defenders, three midfielders and two forwards. Aside from Ronaldo, the other striker to feature is Raúl González, himself a long-time talismanic figure at the Santiago Bernabéu whose final campaign in the Spanish capital (2009/10) crossed over with Ronaldo's first.
*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup