Who has made more than 150 UEFA club appearances?

All-time UEFA club competition appearances*

188: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

174: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

173: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

171: Pepe Reina (Barcelona, Villarreal, Liverpool, Napoli, Bayern München, AC Milan)

171: Cristiano Ronaldo (Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

165: Gianluigi Buffon (Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)

163: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Internazionale Milano, AC Milan)

161: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke)

160: Javier Zanetti (Internazionale Milano)

159: Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

155: Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain)

150: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

Who will take Iker Casillas's record?

Casillas in action against Porto in the quarter-finals ©Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo can close the gap considerably with Casillas absent from the competiiton this season though would still trail the Porto goalkeeper even with a run to the final.

The 150+ club is made up of three goalkeepers, four defenders, three midfielders and two forwards. Aside from Ronaldo, the other striker to feature is Raúl González, himself a long-time talismanic figure at the Santiago Bernabéu whose final campaign in the Spanish capital (2009/10) crossed over with Ronaldo's first.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup