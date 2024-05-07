UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Only ten clubs have ever won a league, cup and European Cup treble.

Man City join treble-winning club

Only ten clubs have ever won a league, cup and European Cup treble – following Paris's semi-final elimination at the hands of Dortmund, no team is any longer in a position to take that tally to 11 this season.

Paris have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title and face Lyon in the French Cup final on 25 May, but can no longer add European honours to their 2023/24 haul following a 2-0 aggregate loss to Dortmund, who will be looking to lift their first trophy of the season at Wembley on 1 June.

Of the other semi-finalists, Real Madrid have also won the title in Spain but were knocked out of the cup by Atlético de Madrid at the last-16 stage. Bayern, meanwhile, will end trophyless in Germany – Leverkusen have already secured the Bundesliga and also face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final.

Champions League final records

Champions League final records and statistics
Live 07/05/2024

Champions League final records and statistics

We open the final record book for the lowdown on all the records and milestones.

You don't have to look too far back to the last European Cup treble, however – Manchester City managed it 12 months ago – but can you name the other nine sides that have achieved the feat? The full list is below.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola celebrate completing Man City's treble in 2022/23
Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola celebrate completing Man City's treble in 2022/23AFP via Getty Images

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Inter
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
2019/20: Bayern München
2022/23: Manchester City

* Also won Scottish League Cup

Who has won a quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, May 7, 2024