Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Only ten clubs have ever won a league, cup and European Cup treble – following Paris's semi-final elimination at the hands of Dortmund, no team is any longer in a position to take that tally to 11 this season.

Paris have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title and face Lyon in the French Cup final on 25 May, but can no longer add European honours to their 2023/24 haul following a 2-0 aggregate loss to Dortmund, who will be looking to lift their first trophy of the season at Wembley on 1 June.

Of the other semi-finalists, Real Madrid have also won the title in Spain but were knocked out of the cup by Atlético de Madrid at the last-16 stage. Bayern, meanwhile, will end trophyless in Germany – Leverkusen have already secured the Bundesliga and also face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final.

Champions League final records

You don't have to look too far back to the last European Cup treble, however – Manchester City managed it 12 months ago – but can you name the other nine sides that have achieved the feat? The full list is below.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola celebrate completing Man City's treble in 2022/23 AFP via Getty Images

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

2022/23: Manchester City

* Also won Scottish League Cup

Who has won a quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.