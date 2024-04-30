Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?
Paris Saint-Germain are bidding to become only the 11th side to win a league, cup and European Cup treble.
Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, face Lyon in the French Cup final on 25 May and are dreaming of a Champions League decider at Wembley on 1 June. The treble is on for a team that also lifted the French Super Cup in January.
You don't have to look too far back to the last European Cup treble – Manchester City managed it 12 months ago – but can you name the other nine sides that have achieved the feat? The full list is below.
Of the other semi-finalists, Real Madrid are on course for the Spanish title but were knocked out of the cup by Atlético de Madrid at the last-16 stage. Bayern and Dortmund will end trophyless in Germany – Leverkusen have already secured the Bundesliga and face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final.
Which teams have won the treble?
1966/67: Celtic*
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Inter
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
2019/20: Bayern München
2022/23: Manchester City
* Also won Scottish League Cup
Who has won a quadruple?
Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.