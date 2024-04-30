Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, face Lyon in the French Cup final on 25 May and are dreaming of a Champions League decider at Wembley on 1 June. The treble is on for a team that also lifted the French Super Cup in January.

You don't have to look too far back to the last European Cup treble – Manchester City managed it 12 months ago – but can you name the other nine sides that have achieved the feat? The full list is below.

Of the other semi-finalists, Real Madrid are on course for the Spanish title but were knocked out of the cup by Atlético de Madrid at the last-16 stage. Bayern and Dortmund will end trophyless in Germany – Leverkusen have already secured the Bundesliga and face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final.

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola celebrate completing Man City's treble in 2022/23 AFP via Getty Images

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

2022/23: Manchester City

* Also won Scottish League Cup

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions

Who has won a quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England and Portugal.