The greatest Champions League finals: Which is your favourite?

Since the competition took on its current form in 1992/93, UEFA Champions League finals have showcased the best of the best on the ultimate stage, but which of the deciders was the best of the lot?

How about AC Milan's golden generation of the mid-1990s putting four past Barcelona? Or the last-gasp heroics of Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjær for Manchester United in 1999? Where does the 'Miracle of Istanbul' rank?

We look back over some of the standout showpieces.

"This is perfection," said Milan boss Fabio Capello after his team completed the most emphatic final win in UEFA Champions League history. Johan Cruyff's Barcelona looked like favourites on paper going into the Athens decider, but were outplayed on the night – Daniele Massaro striking twice before the interval and Dejan Savićević and Marcel Desailly registering after the break. A one-sided encounter, but still quite the spectacle.

1994 final highlights: Milan 4-0 Barcelona

Sir Alex Ferguson was not a man given to excessive displays of emotion, but even he was dumbstruck after his side struck twice in added time to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Barcelona. "I haven't said anything to my players yet," he told reporters at full time. "I've just hugged and kissed them. I've slobbered all over them." Substitutes Sheringham and Solskjær did the damage at the Camp Nou in perhaps the greatest late show of all.

1999 final highlights: Manchester United 2-1 Bayern

"There were no wild celebrations afterwards," recalled Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann of the aftermath of the 'Miracle of Istanbul'. "It was more disbelief." The ultimate game of two halves started with the Reds chasing shadows as a Kaká-powered Milan took a 3-0 lead but, helped by Hamann's half-time introduction, Liverpool levelled matters on the night with three goals in the space of seven minutes, then won the final 3-2 on penalties.

2005 final highlights: Liverpool 3-3 Milan (3-2 pens)

"I played well in the game, scored a goal, and then missed the penalty [in the shoot-out]," remembered Cristiano Ronaldo of the 2008 final in Moscow. "It would have been the worst day of my life." Indeed, 'CR7' put the Red Devils in front in the first all-English final, only for Frank Lampard to level before the break. Ronaldo failed to convert his penalty, but John Terry's subsequent miss cancelled it out, United going on to prevail 6-5 in sudden death.

2008 final highlights: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 pens)

There was a sense of a baton change as Pep Guardiola's Barcelona overwhelmed the reigning champions in Rome, strikes from Samuel Eto'o and Lionel Messi proving decisive. Barcelona's tiki-taka style had already netted them the Liga and Spanish Cup, midfielder Andrés Iniesta explaining: "It was the first treble [a Spanish club had won]. It's something really unique, magical and something you will always remember."

2009 final highlights: Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

Thomas Müller's goal seven minutes from time appeared to have earned victory for Bayern in a final played at their own stadium, but Didier Drogba replied and then Petr Čech saved an extra-time penalty from former team-mate Arjen Robben to set up Chelsea for a 4-3 shoot-out success. "It was fate," said Drogba, who had been sent off in his club's 2008 final loss. "I believe a lot in destiny. It was written a long time ago but we did not know."

2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)

If Bayern had the trophy whipped from under their noses by late goals in the 1999 and 2012 deciders, it was Atlético's turn to suffer in 2014 in this high-profile derby. Diego Simeone's men led through Diego Godín's first-half finish, yet Sergio Ramos headed Madrid level at the death, before Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo compounded the misery with goals in extra time. "That happiness will stay with me forever," Ramos said later.

2014 final highlights: Real Madrid 4-1 Atleti

Los Blancos became the first team to win three European Cups in a row since Bayern in the 1970s while Cristiano Ronaldo etched his place in history as the first player to scoop five Champions League titles. The Portuguese had to play second fiddle to Gareth Bale in this one, however, as Bale's incredible overhead kick made it 2-1 before a late long-range effort secured the trophy. "I've never actually scored a bicycle kick – I've had many attempts!" said the Welshman, who picked the right stage to perfect his art.