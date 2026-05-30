Champions League holders: Paris join Real Madrid as back-to-back winners

After beating Arsenal on penalties in the final in Budapest, Paris are now only the second side to have successfully defended the title in the UEFA Champions League era.

Real Madrid became the first club to complete back-to-back Champions League title wins in 2017, and they repeated the feat 12 months later for good measure. Paris were already the first holders to reach the final since Madrid in 2017/18, and Luis Enrique's men duly went one step further in Budapest, in the process avoiding becoming the first defending champions to finish as runners-up since Manchester United lost the 2008/09 final to Barcelona.

How Champions League holders have fared*

Only once have the holders failed to negotiate the first hurdle of their defence – Chelsea, group-stage casualties in 2012/13 – with the rest dropping out in the knockout phase. Seven have succumbed in the last 16 (including the inaugural 1992/93 campaign), ten in the quarter-finals and eight in the semis. Seven reigning champions have made it to the final, but only Real Madrid – twice – and now Paris have managed to avoid falling at the last hurdle.

Season Defending champions Stage 1992/93 Barcelona Second round 1994/95 AC Milan Runners-up 1995/96 Ajax Runners-up 1996/97 Juventus Runners-up 1997/98 Dortmund Semi-finals 1998/99 Real Madrid Quarter-finals 1999/00 Man United Quarter-finals 2000/01 Real Madrid Semi-finals 2001/02 Bayern Quarter-finals 2002/03 Real Madrid Semi-finals 2003/04 AC Milan Quarter-finals 2004/05 Porto Round of 16 2005/06 Liverpool Round of 16 2006/07 Barcelona Round of 16 2007/08 AC Milan Round of 16 2008/09 Man United Runners-up 2009/10 Barcelona Semi-finals 2010/11 Inter Quarter-finals 2011/12 Barcelona Semi-finals 2012/13 Chelsea Group stage 2013/14 Bayern Semi-finals 2014/15 Real Madrid Semi-finals 2015/16 Barcelona Quarter-finals 2016/17 Real Madrid Winners 2017/18 Real Madrid Winners 2018/19 Real Madrid Round of 16 2019/20 Liverpool Round of 16 2020/21 Bayern Quarter-finals 2021/22 Chelsea Quarter-finals 2022/23 Real Madrid Semi-finals 2023/24 Man City Quarter-finals 2024/25 Real Madrid Quarter-finals 2025/26 Paris Winners

*Marseille were barred from entering in 1993/94

How many sides defended the European Cup?

It was a very different story in the early days of the competition: Madrid won the first five editions! Seven other teams also successfully defended their title pre-1992/93: Benfica, Inter, Ajax (twice), Bayern (twice), Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and AC Milan.

How many teams have retained the trophy in the European Cup and Champions League eras?

European Cup era: 13/36

UEFA Champions League era: 3/33**

**not including 1993/94