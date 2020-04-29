Who are Lionel Messi's favourite opponents?

Lionel Messi has scored well over 100 UEFA Champions League goals, but does he enjoy meeting some teams more than others?

MESSI AND RONALDO GOAL FOR GOAL

• Messi has scored 117 goals in 11,950 minutes of European football; that's a goal every 102 minutes and eight seconds.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch 100 Lionel Messi goals

• The Argentinian has faced 42 different clubs in Europe (from 16 countries), failing to score against six: Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Internazionale Milano, Napoli, Rubin Kazan and Udinese.

• His goal against Dortmund on 27 November 2019 meant Messi has scored versus a record 36 clubs in the competition.

• Atlético and Inter are the sides Messi has gone longest without scoring against: 360 minutes in UEFA competition.

• Chelsea are the team Messi has played the most minutes against (835 across ten matches); he did not score in his first 730 minutes facing the Blues, but struck three times in two games against them in 2017/18.

• The keeper who has gone the longest without conceding against Messi in Europe is Inter's Júlio César – 270 minutes – though Rubin Kazan's Sergei Ryzhikov may feel he has the moral right to that title. He has been unbeaten in 237 minutes against Messi; that run took in four matches, as opposed to Júlio César's three.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Messi's Champions League debut

• Messi has scored more goals against Arsenal than any other team in UEFA competition – nine in 447 minutes comprising six games. On average, that's a goal every 49 minutes and 40 seconds.

• The Blaugrana man's most amenable opponents look to be Bayer Leverkusen: Messi has hit seven goals in 270 minutes against them, at a rate of one every 38 minutes and 34 seconds. Five of those strikes famously came in one match, a 7-1 win on 7 March 2012.

Who has Messi scored against in UEFA competition?



Opponents by club Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal AC Milan 8 720 8 90m APOEL 2 180 3 60m Ajax 3 247 6 41m10s Arsenal 6 447 9 49m40s Atlético 4 360 - - Basel 2 120 2 60m BATE 1 90 2 45m Bayern 5 450 4 112m30s Benfica 2 122 - - Bremen 2 49 1 49m Celtic 6 488 8 61m Chelsea 10 835 3 278m20s Dortmund 2 121 1 121m Dynamo Kyiv 2 180 2 90m Inter Milan 4 360 - - Juventus 5 394 2 197m Copenhagen 2 180 3 60m Leverkusen 3 270 7 38m34s Liverpool 4 360 2 180m Lyon 6 538 5 107m36s Manchester City 6 540 6 90m Manchester United 4 512 4 128m Mönchengladbach 1 90 1 90m Napoli 1 90 - - Olympiacos 2 180 1 180m Panathinaikos 4 293 4 73m25s Paris 8 614 4 153m30s Plzeň 2 180 3 60m Porto 1 90 1 90m PSV 2 180 4 45m Rangers 2 180 1 180m Real Madrid 2 180 2 90m Roma 4 360 2 180m Rubin Kazan 4 237 - - Sevilla 2 210 2 105m Shakhtar 5 420 3 140m Sparta Praha 2 180 1 180m Spartak Moskva 2 180 4 45m Sporting CP 4 266 1 266m Stuttgart 3 270 3 90m Tottenham 2 117 2 58m30s Udinese 1 70 - - TOTAL 145 11950 117 102m8s

• Of the big five European footballing nations, German opponents seem to suit Messi best: he scores on average every 73 minutes and 32 seconds against Bundesliga clubs. Goals are much rarer against sides from England (every 101 minutes 12 seconds), France (128 minutes), Italy (166 minutes 10 seconds) and Spain (187 minutes 30 seconds).

• Messi may relish Portuguese rearguards least of all; in 478 minutes against Liga teams, he has scored just twice – a goal every 239 minutes.

Which nations' clubs has Messi scored against?

Opponents by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes per goal Belarus 1 90 2 45m Cyprus 2 180 3 60m Czech Republic 4 360 4 90m Denmark 2 180 3 60m England 34 2811 26 101m12s France 14 1152 9 128m Germany 16 1250 17 73m32s Greece 6 473 5 94m36s Italy 23 1994 12 166m10s Netherlands 5 427 10 42m42s Portugal 7 478 2 239m Russia 6 417 4 105m15s Scotland 8 668 9 74m20s Spain 8 750 4 187m30s Switzerland 2 120 2 60m Ukraine 7 600 5 120m TOTAL 145 11950 117 102m8s

When Messi has scored his UEFA club competition goals

• Messi is relatively slow to get started after the whistle; his least prolific scoring periods are at the start of either half. By contrast, he seems to hit something of a critical goalscoring velocity in the final minutes, 14 goals between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

• Messi has scored 12 penalties in UEFA competition but failed to find the target with three; two saved (v Panathinaikos, September 2010, and v Manchester City, February 2015) and one against the crossbar (v Chelsea, April 2012).

Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 7 11-20 14 (2) 21-30 13 (2) 31-40 15 (1) 41-half-time 9 (1) FIRST HALF 58 46-55 7 (2) 56-65 14 (2) 66-75 11 (1) 76-85 13 (1) 86-full-time 14 SECOND HALF 59 TOTAL 117

Last updated 29/04/20