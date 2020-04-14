Who are Robert Lewandowski's favourite opponents?

Robert Lewandowski has sparkled for Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München in Europe, and is flying high in this season's UEFA Champions League, his 11 goals coming in just 527 minutes of play (an average of a goal every 47 minutes and 55 seconds).

• Lewandowski (64 goals) is joint fifth in the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring charts alongside Karim Benzema; he is the only player in the top five who has not won the trophy.

• The Pole has scored all ten of his UEFA Champions League penalties.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Five great Lewandowski strikes

• Sevilla have been obdurate adversaries: in four attempts – two with Dortmund, two with Bayern – Lewandowski is yet to find the net against the Andalusian outfit. CSKA Moskva have gone the longest without conceding to Lewandowski: 224 minutes and counting.

• Other clubs to have kept the Pole at arm's length – at least so far – include Celtic and current employers Bayern, who edged past Lewandowski's Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

• His strike rate in the UEFA Champions League (64 goals in 86 games) is better than his tally in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (seven goals in 24 games, including qualifying).

• Lewandowski has reached his goalscoring peak with Bayern; he scored six in 16 UEFA games for Lech (0.375 goals per game), 18 in 36 for Dortmund (0.5 per game) and so far has hit 47 in 58 for Bayern (0.81 per game).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Real Madrid

• His first UEFA Champions League hat-trick was one of the greats, Lewandowski becoming the first player to score four in a semi-final as Dortmund beat Madrid 4-1 in April 2013. He has notched six goals against the Merengues in total – more than he has mustered against any other continental opponent.

• Crvena zvezda have more reason to fear Lewandowski than any other side; he struck five goals in two games against them in 2019 (one goal in Munich, then four in Belgrade, including a 12-minute hat-trick). On average, that is a goal every 33 minutes and 24 seconds.

Who has Lewandowski scored against in UEFA competition?

Opponents

by club Games Minutes Goals Minutes

per goal AEK Athens 2 174 3 58m Ajax 4 360 5 72m Anderlecht 2 180 2 90m Arsenal 8 697 4 174m15s Atlético 4 350 2 175m Austria Wien 2 210 1 210m Barcelona 2 180 1 180m Bayern 1 90 - - Benfica 4 276 3 92m Beşiktaş 2 158 2 79m Celtic 1 90 - - Chelsea 1 90 1 90m Crvena zvezda 2 167 5 33m24s CSKA Moskva 3 224 - - Deportivo 1 10 - - Dinamo Zagreb 2 180 5 36m Feyenoord 1 90 - - Fredrikstad 2 161 2 80m30s Grasshopper Club 2 112 2 56m Juventus 2 210 1 210m Karpaty Lviv 2 116 1 116m Liverpool 2 180 - - Málaga 2 180 1 180m Manchester City 4 277 1 277m Marseille 4 342 3 114m Nancy 1 12 - - Napoli 2 179 - - Olympiacos 6 475 5 95m Paris 4 227 1 227m Porto 2 180 2 90m PSV 2 180 3 60m Qarabağ 2 49 - - Real Madrid 8 805 6 134m10s Rostov 2 180 1 180m Roma 2 158 1 158m Sevilla 4 204 - - Shakhtar Donetsk 4 285 2 142m30s Tottenham 1 90 2 45m Udinese 2 180 - - Xäzär Länkäran 2 66 1 66m Zenit 2 180 2 90m TOTAL 110 8739 71 123m5s

• Lewandowski has terrorised German defences on a regular basis at club level, but failed to register in his only European encounter with Bundesliga opposition: the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, in which Bayern beat his Dortmund team 2-1.

• Of the representatives of the other 'big five' leagues, Serie A sides have proved best equipped to thwart Lewandowski; he has netted a goal every 363 minutes against Italian opponents, Napoli and Udinese both managing to keep him off the scoresheet.

Which nations' clubs has Lewandowski scored against?

Opponents

by nationality Games Minutes Goals Minutes

per goal Austria 2 210 1 210m Azerbaijan 4 115 1 115m Belgium 4 385 2 192m30s Croatia 2 180 5 36m England 16 1334 8 166m45s France 9 581 4 145m15s Germany 1 90 - - Greece 8 649 8 81m8s Italy 8 727 2 363m30s Netherlands 7 630 8 78m45s Norway 2 161 2 80m30s Portugal 6 456 5 91m12s Russia 7 584 3 194m40s Scotland 1 90 - - Serbia 2 167 5 33m24s Spain 21 1729 10 172m54s Switzerland 2 112 2 56m Turkey 2 158 2 79m Ukraine 6 401 3 133m40s TOTAL 110 8739 71 123m5s

When Lewandowski has scored his UEFA Champions League goals

• Opposition defences should most beware Lewandowski between the restart and the 75th minute, when he has scored 31 European goals, more than any other time period – that period was also when he scored his famous nine-minute Bundesliga quintet against Wolfsburg, and his four against Crvena zvezda this season.

• Curiously, Lewandowski is not particularly prolific early or late in a game – in continental fixtures at least, he appears to come to life from the 20-minute mark to around 80 minutes.



Time Goals (penalties) 0-10 5 11-20 5 (1) 21-30 7 (1) 31-40 7 (2) 41-half-time 4 FIRST HALF 28 46-55 10 (3) 56-65 11 66-75 10 (1) 76-85 6 (1) 85-full-time 5 (1) SECOND HALF 42 EXTRA TIME 1 TOTAL 71

Last updated: 02/04/20