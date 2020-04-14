Who are Robert Lewandowski's favourite opponents?
Tuesday 14 April 2020
Article summary
Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League; which sides bring out the best in him?
Article top media content
Article body
Robert Lewandowski has sparkled for Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München in Europe, and is flying high in this season's UEFA Champions League, his 11 goals coming in just 527 minutes of play (an average of a goal every 47 minutes and 55 seconds).
• Lewandowski (64 goals) is joint fifth in the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring charts alongside Karim Benzema; he is the only player in the top five who has not won the trophy.
• The Pole has scored all ten of his UEFA Champions League penalties.
• Sevilla have been obdurate adversaries: in four attempts – two with Dortmund, two with Bayern – Lewandowski is yet to find the net against the Andalusian outfit. CSKA Moskva have gone the longest without conceding to Lewandowski: 224 minutes and counting.
• Other clubs to have kept the Pole at arm's length – at least so far – include Celtic and current employers Bayern, who edged past Lewandowski's Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.
• His strike rate in the UEFA Champions League (64 goals in 86 games) is better than his tally in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (seven goals in 24 games, including qualifying).
• Lewandowski has reached his goalscoring peak with Bayern; he scored six in 16 UEFA games for Lech (0.375 goals per game), 18 in 36 for Dortmund (0.5 per game) and so far has hit 47 in 58 for Bayern (0.81 per game).
• His first UEFA Champions League hat-trick was one of the greats, Lewandowski becoming the first player to score four in a semi-final as Dortmund beat Madrid 4-1 in April 2013. He has notched six goals against the Merengues in total – more than he has mustered against any other continental opponent.
• Crvena zvezda have more reason to fear Lewandowski than any other side; he struck five goals in two games against them in 2019 (one goal in Munich, then four in Belgrade, including a 12-minute hat-trick). On average, that is a goal every 33 minutes and 24 seconds.
Who has Lewandowski scored against in UEFA competition?
|Opponents
by club
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes
per goal
|AEK Athens
|2
|174
|3
|58m
|Ajax
|4
|360
|5
|72m
|Anderlecht
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|Arsenal
|8
|697
|4
|174m15s
|Atlético
|4
|350
|2
|175m
|Austria Wien
|2
|210
|1
|210m
|Barcelona
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Bayern
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Benfica
|4
|276
|3
|92m
|Beşiktaş
|2
|158
|2
|79m
|Celtic
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Chelsea
|1
|90
|1
|90m
|Crvena zvezda
|2
|167
|5
|33m24s
|CSKA Moskva
|3
|224
|-
|-
|Deportivo
|1
|10
|-
|-
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|180
|5
|36m
|Feyenoord
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Fredrikstad
|2
|161
|2
|80m30s
|Grasshopper Club
|2
|112
|2
|56m
|Juventus
|2
|210
|1
|210m
|Karpaty Lviv
|2
|116
|1
|116m
|Liverpool
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Málaga
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Manchester City
|4
|277
|1
|277m
|Marseille
|4
|342
|3
|114m
|Nancy
|1
|12
|-
|-
|Napoli
|2
|179
|-
|-
|Olympiacos
|6
|475
|5
|95m
|Paris
|4
|227
|1
|227m
|Porto
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|PSV
|2
|180
|3
|60m
|Qarabağ
|2
|49
|-
|-
|Real Madrid
|8
|805
|6
|134m10s
|Rostov
|2
|180
|1
|180m
|Roma
|2
|158
|1
|158m
|Sevilla
|4
|204
|-
|-
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|285
|2
|142m30s
|Tottenham
|1
|90
|2
|45m
|Udinese
|2
|180
|-
|-
|Xäzär Länkäran
|2
|66
|1
|66m
|Zenit
|2
|180
|2
|90m
|TOTAL
|110
|8739
|71
|123m5s
• Lewandowski has terrorised German defences on a regular basis at club level, but failed to register in his only European encounter with Bundesliga opposition: the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, in which Bayern beat his Dortmund team 2-1.
• Of the representatives of the other 'big five' leagues, Serie A sides have proved best equipped to thwart Lewandowski; he has netted a goal every 363 minutes against Italian opponents, Napoli and Udinese both managing to keep him off the scoresheet.
Which nations' clubs has Lewandowski scored against?
|Opponents
by nationality
|Games
|Minutes
|Goals
|Minutes
per goal
|Austria
|2
|210
|1
|210m
|Azerbaijan
|4
|115
|1
|115m
|Belgium
|4
|385
|2
|192m30s
|Croatia
|2
|180
|5
|36m
|England
|16
|1334
|8
|166m45s
|France
|9
|581
|4
|145m15s
|Germany
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Greece
|8
|649
|8
|81m8s
|Italy
|8
|727
|2
|363m30s
|Netherlands
|7
|630
|8
|78m45s
|Norway
|2
|161
|2
|80m30s
|Portugal
|6
|456
|5
|91m12s
|Russia
|7
|584
|3
|194m40s
|Scotland
|1
|90
|-
|-
|Serbia
|2
|167
|5
|33m24s
|Spain
|21
|1729
|10
|172m54s
|Switzerland
|2
|112
|2
|56m
|Turkey
|2
|158
|2
|79m
|Ukraine
|6
|401
|3
|133m40s
|TOTAL
|110
|8739
|71
|123m5s
When Lewandowski has scored his UEFA Champions League goals
• Opposition defences should most beware Lewandowski between the restart and the 75th minute, when he has scored 31 European goals, more than any other time period – that period was also when he scored his famous nine-minute Bundesliga quintet against Wolfsburg, and his four against Crvena zvezda this season.
• Curiously, Lewandowski is not particularly prolific early or late in a game – in continental fixtures at least, he appears to come to life from the 20-minute mark to around 80 minutes.
|Time
|Goals (penalties)
|0-10
|5
|11-20
|5 (1)
|21-30
|7 (1)
|31-40
|7 (2)
|41-half-time
|4
|FIRST HALF
|28
|46-55
|10 (3)
|56-65
|11
|66-75
|10 (1)
|76-85
|6 (1)
|85-full-time
|5 (1)
|SECOND HALF
|42
|EXTRA TIME
|1
|TOTAL
|71
Last updated: 02/04/20