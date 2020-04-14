Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

Who are Robert Lewandowski's favourite opponents?

Tuesday 14 April 2020

Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League; which sides bring out the best in him?

Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his four goals against Crvena zvezda in Belgrade
Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his four goals against Crvena zvezda in Belgrade Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has sparkled for Lech Poznań, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München in Europe, and is flying high in this season's UEFA Champions League, his 11 goals coming in just 527 minutes of play (an average of a goal every 47 minutes and 55 seconds).

• Lewandowski (64 goals) is joint fifth in the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring charts alongside Karim Benzema; he is the only player in the top five who has not won the trophy.

• The Pole has scored all ten of his UEFA Champions League penalties.

Five great Lewandowski strikes

• Sevilla have been obdurate adversaries: in four attempts – two with Dortmund, two with Bayern – Lewandowski is yet to find the net against the Andalusian outfit. CSKA Moskva have gone the longest without conceding to Lewandowski: 224 minutes and counting.

• Other clubs to have kept the Pole at arm's length – at least so far – include Celtic and current employers Bayern, who edged past Lewandowski's Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

• His strike rate in the UEFA Champions League (64 goals in 86 games) is better than his tally in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League (seven goals in 24 games, including qualifying).

• Lewandowski has reached his goalscoring peak with Bayern; he scored six in 16 UEFA games for Lech (0.375 goals per game), 18 in 36 for Dortmund (0.5 per game) and so far has hit 47 in 58 for Bayern (0.81 per game).

Watch Lewandowski's four goals for Dortmund against Real Madrid

• His first UEFA Champions League hat-trick was one of the greats, Lewandowski becoming the first player to score four in a semi-final as Dortmund beat Madrid 4-1 in April 2013. He has notched six goals against the Merengues in total – more than he has mustered against any other continental opponent.

• Crvena zvezda have more reason to fear Lewandowski than any other side; he struck five goals in two games against them in 2019 (one goal in Munich, then four in Belgrade, including a 12-minute hat-trick). On average, that is a goal every 33 minutes and 24 seconds.

Who has Lewandowski scored against in UEFA competition?

Opponents
by club		GamesMinutesGoalsMinutes
per goal
AEK Athens2174358m
Ajax4360572m
Anderlecht2180290m
Arsenal86974174m15s
Atlético43502175m
Austria Wien22101210m
Barcelona21801180m
Bayern190--
Benfica4276392m
Beşiktaş2158279m
Celtic190--
Chelsea190190m
Crvena zvezda2167533m24s
CSKA Moskva3224--
Deportivo110--
Dinamo Zagreb2180536m
Feyenoord190--
Fredrikstad2161280m30s
Grasshopper Club2112256m
Juventus22101210m
Karpaty Lviv21161116m
Liverpool2180--
Málaga21801180m
Manchester City42771277m
Marseille43423114m
Nancy112--
Napoli2179--
Olympiacos6475595m
Paris42271227m
Porto2180290m
PSV2180360m
Qarabağ249--
Real Madrid88056134m10s
Rostov21801180m
Roma21581158m
Sevilla4204--
Shakhtar Donetsk42852142m30s
Tottenham190245m
Udinese2180--
Xäzär Länkäran266166m
Zenit2180290m
TOTAL110873971123m5s

• Lewandowski has terrorised German defences on a regular basis at club level, but failed to register in his only European encounter with Bundesliga opposition: the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, in which Bayern beat his Dortmund team 2-1.

• Of the representatives of the other 'big five' leagues, Serie A sides have proved best equipped to thwart Lewandowski; he has netted a goal every 363 minutes against Italian opponents, Napoli and Udinese both managing to keep him off the scoresheet.

Which nations' clubs has Lewandowski scored against?

Opponents
by nationality		GamesMinutesGoalsMinutes
per goal
Austria22101210m
Azerbaijan41151115m
Belgium43852192m30s
Croatia2180536m
England1613348166m45s
France95814145m15s
Germany190--
Greece8649881m8s
Italy87272363m30s
Netherlands7630878m45s
Norway2161280m30s
Portugal6456591m12s
Russia75843194m40s
Scotland190--
Serbia2167533m24s
Spain21172910172m54s
Switzerland2112256m
Turkey2158279m
Ukraine64013133m40s
TOTAL110873971123m5s

When Lewandowski has scored his UEFA Champions League goals

• Opposition defences should most beware Lewandowski between the restart and the 75th minute, when he has scored 31 European goals, more than any other time period that period was also when he scored his famous nine-minute Bundesliga quintet against Wolfsburg, and his four against Crvena zvezda this season.

• Curiously, Lewandowski is not particularly prolific early or late in a game in continental fixtures at least, he appears to come to life from the 20-minute mark to around 80 minutes.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-105
11-205 (1)
21-307 (1)
31-407 (2)
41-half-time4
FIRST HALF28
46-5510 (3)
56-6511
66-7510 (1)
76-856 (1)
85-full-time5 (1)
SECOND HALF42
EXTRA TIME1
TOTAL71

Last updated: 02/04/20

