Who tops the all-time European Cup rankings?

Friday 11 December 2020

Who are the best teams in the history of Europe's top club competition? Find out here.

Real Madrid are approaching 1,000 European Cup goals
Real Madrid are approaching 1,000 European Cup goals Getty Images

When it comes to Europe's top club competition, Real Madrid are some way out in front: as well as having won the most trophies, they have played, won, drawn and lost more games than any other side, as well as scoring and conceding the most goals.

Pick your Team of the Year


Madrid have played in 51 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League in total – 11 more than their closest rivals Benfica – and their total of 445 games in the elite competition is 87 more than the second-ranked team, Bayern München.

Clubs ranked on theoretical points total (2 pts win, 1 pt draw, results after extra time count, all matches that went to penalties count as draw; + and - indicate movements since December 2019.

Top 30 clubs (1955-2019)

ClubPartTitlesPldWDLFAPts
1. Real Madrid (ESP)511344526577103984489607
2. Bayern (GER)3763582117374742355495
3. Barcelona (ESP)3153251937359651317459
4. Manchester United (ENG)2932851576662521274380
5. Juventus (ITA)3522851466970455274361
6. AC Milan (ITA)2872491256460416231314
7. Liverpool (ENG) 2562231254850418199298
8. Benfica (POR)4022591145986417301287
9. Porto (POR)3522511145879374279286
10. Ajax (NED)3742331046366363258271
11. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 3702421015388344297255
12. Arsenal (ENG) -12102011014357332218245
13. Celtic (SCO)3512141013677331252238
14. Chelsea (ENG) +1171174875037300160224
15. Inter Milan (ITA) -1223184875047262186224
16. Anderlecht (BEL)340200704486282320184
17. Atlético (ESP) 160142723733212130181
18. Dortmund (GER) +1191152742949259188177
19. PSV (NED) -1281177644172231224169
20. Lyon (FRA) +1180148653746232178167
21. Crvena zvezda (SRB) +1261143673145260194165
22. Rangers (SCO) -2300161624059232218164
23. Olympiacos (GRE) +1330180643383216275161
24. Galatasaray (TUR) -1260175574375213272157
25. Paris (FRA) +4140121672232243136156
26. Valencia (ESP) -1130128573536191130149
27. Rosenborg (NOR) -1250152583163224232147
28. FCSB (ROU) -1261145524152203204145
29. Panathinaikos (GRE) -1280157494563182214143
30. GNK Dinamo (CRO) 220136552853203193138

Eleventh-ranked Dynamo Kyiv are the highest-ranked side never to have laid hands on the European Cup, or even reach the final.

1980 final highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg
1980 final highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg

Madrid have averaged a trophy for every just over 34 games they have played – a better record than any side in the top 30, but not as good as those of 1982 winners Aston Villa (one trophy in 15 games) or Nottingham Forest (two trophies in 20 games – one every ten European Cup matches). Since teams must now play at least 13 games to win a the UEFA Champions League trophy, Forest's record is effectively unbeatable – provided they never qualify for Europe again and snarl up their average.

Legend

Pos: position; Part: number of UCL seasons; Pld: played; W: wins; D: draws; L: losses; F: goals for; A: goals against; Pts: theoretical points total

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 11 December 2020