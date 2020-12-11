Who tops the all-time European Cup rankings?

When it comes to Europe's top club competition, Real Madrid are some way out in front: as well as having won the most trophies, they have played, won, drawn and lost more games than any other side, as well as scoring and conceding the most goals.



Madrid have played in 51 editions of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League in total – 11 more than their closest rivals Benfica – and their total of 445 games in the elite competition is 87 more than the second-ranked team, Bayern München.

Clubs ranked on theoretical points total (2 pts win, 1 pt draw, results after extra time count, all matches that went to penalties count as draw; + and - indicate movements since December 2019.

Top 30 clubs (1955-2019)

Club Part Titles Pld W D L F A Pts 1. Real Madrid (ESP) 51 13 445 265 77 103 984 489 607 2. Bayern (GER) 37 6 358 211 73 74 742 355 495 3. Barcelona (ESP) 31 5 325 193 73 59 651 317 459 4. Manchester United (ENG) 29 3 285 157 66 62 521 274 380 5. Juventus (ITA) 35 2 285 146 69 70 455 274 361 6. AC Milan (ITA) 28 7 249 125 64 60 416 231 314 7. Liverpool (ENG) 25 6 223 125 48 50 418 199 298 8. Benfica (POR) 40 2 259 114 59 86 417 301 287 9. Porto (POR) 35 2 251 114 58 79 374 279 286 10. Ajax (NED) 37 4 233 104 63 66 363 258 271 11. Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 37 0 242 101 53 88 344 297 255 12. Arsenal (ENG) -1 21 0 201 101 43 57 332 218 245 13. Celtic (SCO) 35 1 214 101 36 77 331 252 238 14. Chelsea (ENG) +1 17 1 174 87 50 37 300 160 224 15. Inter Milan (ITA) -1 22 3 184 87 50 47 262 186 224 16. Anderlecht (BEL) 34 0 200 70 44 86 282 320 184 17. Atlético (ESP) 16 0 142 72 37 33 212 130 181 18. Dortmund (GER) +1 19 1 152 74 29 49 259 188 177 19. PSV (NED) -1 28 1 177 64 41 72 231 224 169 20. Lyon (FRA) +1 18 0 148 65 37 46 232 178 167 21. Crvena zvezda (SRB) +1 26 1 143 67 31 45 260 194 165 22. Rangers (SCO) -2 30 0 161 62 40 59 232 218 164 23. Olympiacos (GRE) +1 33 0 180 64 33 83 216 275 161 24. Galatasaray (TUR) -1 26 0 175 57 43 75 213 272 157 25. Paris (FRA) +4 14 0 121 67 22 32 243 136 156 26. Valencia (ESP) -1 13 0 128 57 35 36 191 130 149 27. Rosenborg (NOR) -1 25 0 152 58 31 63 224 232 147 28. FCSB (ROU) -1 26 1 145 52 41 52 203 204 145 29. Panathinaikos (GRE) -1 28 0 157 49 45 63 182 214 143 30. GNK Dinamo (CRO) 22 0 136 55 28 53 203 193 138

Eleventh-ranked Dynamo Kyiv are the highest-ranked side never to have laid hands on the European Cup, or even reach the final.

1980 final highlights: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Hamburg

Madrid have averaged a trophy for every just over 34 games they have played – a better record than any side in the top 30, but not as good as those of 1982 winners Aston Villa (one trophy in 15 games) or Nottingham Forest (two trophies in 20 games – one every ten European Cup matches). Since teams must now play at least 13 games to win a the UEFA Champions League trophy, Forest's record is effectively unbeatable – provided they never qualify for Europe again and snarl up their average.

Legend

Pos: position; Part: number of UCL seasons; Pld: played; W: wins; D: draws; L: losses; F: goals for; A: goals against; Pts: theoretical points total