Messi v Ronaldo: who is the hat-trick king?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share the record for the most hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League history, with eight each.

They have also scored an identical number of domestic league hat-tricks. With their ongoing race to be the top scorer in UEFA competition on hold due to coronavirus, UEFA.com breaks down the modern masters' treble pedigree.

Messi's hat-tricks by numbers



Competition Hat-tricks First hat-trick Most recent hat-trick UEFA Champions League 8 4 April 2010 v Arsenal 18 September 2018 v PSV Spanish Liga 36 10 March 2007 v Real Madrid 22 February 2020 v Eibar Copa del Rey 3 6 January 2009 v Atlético 3 February 2016 v Valencia Spanish Super Cup 1 21 August 2010 v Sevilla 21 August 2010 v Sevilla International 6 29 February 2012 v Switzerland 29 May 2018 v Haiti TOTAL 54

Of Messi's eight UEFA Champions League hat-tricks, two have come in the knockout stage: he scored five in a 7-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 second leg in March 2012 having previously netted four against Arsenal in the sides' quarter-final second leg in April 2010.

The Argentinian hit back-to-back hat-tricks in the 2016/17 group stage, scoring three against both Celtic on matchday 1 and Manchester City on matchday 3, having missed matchday 2's trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach through injury.

Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 34 Liga hat-tricks with a treble agaist Mallorca in December 2019. February's trio of strikes against Eibar moved his total on to 36.

Valencia, Osasuna, Espanyol and Deportivo have been Messi's favoured opponents in the Liga, the No10 claiming hat-tricks against each on three separate occasions (he has a Copa del Rey treble against Valencia too); Messi also has three hat-tricks against Sevilla, including two in the Liga and one in the Spanish Super Cup, and three against Atlético – two Liga and one Copa del Rey.

Ronaldo's hat-tricks by numbers

Competition Hat-tricks First hat-trick Most recent hat-trick UEFA Champions League 8 3 October 2012 v Ajax 12 March 2019 v Atlético Domestic league 36 12 January 2008 v Newcastle 6 January 2020 v Cagliari Domestic cup 2 22 December 2010 v Levante 9 January 2013 v Celta Vigo FIFA Club World Cup 1 18 December 2016 v Kashima Antlers 18 December 2016 v Kashima Antlers International 9 6 September 2013 v Northern Ireland 14 November 2019 v Lithuania TOTAL 56

Of Ronaldo's 56 career hat-tricks, eight have come in the UEFA Champions League (seven for Real Madrid, one for Juventus) – with four of those in the knockout stage. His treble for Juve against Atlético on 12 March 2019 made him (at 34 years and 35 days) the oldest hat-trick scorer in the competition's history.

Like Messi, Ronaldo notched trebles in consecutive UEFA Champions League games in the 2016/17 campaign – in a quarter-final scalp of Bayern and then in a semi-final against Real Madrid's city rivals Atlético.

Ronaldo has claimed hat-tricks in three European leagues (one in England, 34 in Spain and one in Itay) but his only domestic cup trebles both came in Spain's Copa del Rey.

Of all the teams he has faced, Sevilla may have the least fond memories of Ronaldo – he scored five hat-tricks against them in total. He also bagged three trebles against Getafe and Espanyol in the Spanish Liga, and the same number against Celta Vigo (two in the league, one in the cup).

His three hat-tricks against Madrid's neighbours Atlético may have been especially galling; he scored trebles against them in the Liga and UEFA Champions League in 2016/17, then registered his only UEFA Champions League trio for Juventus against Atleti in 2018/19.

How do those numbers compare with their contemporaries'?



Player Clubs and country Career hat-tricks Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Portugal 56 Lionel Messi Barcelona, Argentina 54 Luis Suárez Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Uruguay 29 Robert Lewandowski Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München, Poland 20 Sergio Agüero Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Argentina 18 Edinson Cavani Napoli, Paris, Uruguay 15

Last updated: 24/04/20