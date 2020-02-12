Fan Guru: win exclusive prizes

The UEFA Champions League is club football's ultimate test and this season we want to put you at the heart of the action.

PLAY FAN GURU

To harness the online matchday experience, UEFA is giving fans the opportunity to showcase their expertise to win exclusive prizes – including tickets to the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

Fan Guru puts your knowledge to the test by selecting who you think will be the ultimate UEFA Champions League player every week using UEFA's official matchday statistics.

We will be searching for a new Fan Guru each matchday. Next up, we're asking who you think will complete the most passes across the round of 16 first leg to win a referee mascot experience for a child between the ages of seven and nine, and tickets to a quarter-final match!

Enter every week in order to be placed into an overall draw to win the experience of a lifetime at the UEFA Champions League final.

PLAY FAN GURU

Need some tips?

Liverpool attempted more passes than any other club throughout this season's group stage as the holders topped Group E. Dutch international Virgil van Dijk led from the back by completing 466 passes, more than any other defender in the competition.

Joshua Kimmich is another who proved to be a key attacking figure for his club. The Bayern München star attempted more crosses (38) than any other player as the German club won all six group games. With Bayern having an impressive average ball possession of 63%, Kimmich is one of three of their players to have completed over 400 passes (403), alongside Benjamin Pavard (441) and Thiago Alcántara (407).

Miralem Pjanić is known as 'the Pianist' due to his creative role in the Juventus midfield and was instrumental in orchestrating his team's progression to the last 16 as they advanced unbeaten from Group D. Pjanić currently tops the passing leaderboard, having completed 478 (90%) of the 534 passes he attempted in the group stage.

In Group H, Valencia captain Daniel Parejo led by example as his side secured top spot ahead of Chelsea, Ajax and LOSC Lille. The 30-year-old attempted more passes (403) than any of his team-mates, supplying a goal and two assists to help the Spanish side reach the knockout rounds.

So, who do you think will make the most passes across the round of 16 first leg

Matches take place between 18 and 26 February. Entries will close on Monday 17 February.

Good luck!

MAKE YOUR PICK NOW