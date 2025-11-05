Who has played 100 Champions League games? Bernardo Silva latest player to reach century

Fifty-three players have amassed 100 or more appearances in the UEFA Champions League, the world's ultimate club competition, Bernardo Silva and Joshua Kimmich becoming the latest to join the exclusive club in November 2025. The Champions League's all-time appearances list includes players from the early days of the tournament as well as those still adding to their tally.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is the latest name on the illustrious list, reaching 100 appearances when coming on as a substitute against Borussia Dortmund on 5 November 2025. The Portuguese international has represented Monaco and City in the competition.

The previous evening Bayern's Kimmich had also reached 100 appearances against Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 4. The German is also only the 16th centurion to have played for a single team in the Champions League and the fifth Bayern centurion after Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm and Oliver Kahn.

Kimmich was the first player to bring up a century in 2025/26, following four players last season: Paris captain Marquinhos, Atlético de Madrid team-mates Antoine Griezmann and Koke and İlkay Gündoğan of Manchester City.

Gündoğan was the first player to reach 100 Champions League appearances since 2022/23, when both Ángel Di María, then of Juventus, and Chelsea's Thiago Silva brought up their centuries.

Which players have made 100 Champions League appearances?

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

This is a list dominated by greats of the game, from the 1990s Milan vintage of Paolo Maldini through to Josep Guardiola's peerless Barcelona team of Xavi Hernández, Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta via the great Manchester United side of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and David Beckham. Also featured are giants of the competition such as Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon, Thierry Henry, Thomas Müller,﻿ Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić.

183 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United 59, Real Madrid 101, Juventus 23)

177 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 150, Porto 27)

163 Lionel Messi (Barcelona 149, Paris Saint-Germain 14)

163 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

154 Manuel Neuer (Schalke 22, Bayern 132)

152 Karim Benzema (Lyon 19, Real Madrid 133)

151 Toni Kroos (Bayern 41, Real Madrid 110)

151 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

142 Luka Modrić (Tottenham 8, Real Madrid 134)

142 Raúl González (Real Madrid 130, Schalke 12)

142 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid 129, Paris Saint-Germain 8, Sevilla 5)

141 Ryan Giggs (Man United)

136 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund 28, Bayern 78, Barcelona 30)

130 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

129 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

128 Gerard Piqué (Man United 4, Barcelona 124)

125 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax 11, Real Madrid 25, Milan 89)

124 Gianluigi Buffon (Parma 6, Juventus 113, Paris Saint-Germain 5)

124 Paul Scholes (Man United)

124 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax 19, Juventus 19, Inter 22, Barcelona 10, Milan 20, Paris Saint-Germain 33, Man United 1)

123 David Alaba (Bayern 91, Real Madrid 32)

120 Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid 107, Fenerbahçe 13)

120 Pepe (Real Madrid 71, Beşiktaş 6, Porto 43)

119 Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad 8, Liverpool 39, Real Madrid 47, Bayern 25)

116 Ángel Di María (Benfica 20, Real Madrid 39, Paris Saint-Germain 54, Juventus 3)

115 Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

112 Thierry Henry (Monaco 9, Barcelona 26, Arsenal 77)

112 Philipp Lahm (Stuttgart 7, Bayern 105)

111 Dani Alves (Sevilla 8, Barcelona 80, Juventus 12, Paris Saint-Germain 11)

111 Petr Čech (Sparta Praha 12, Chelsea 94, Arsenal 5)

110 Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven 10, Chelsea 19, Real Madrid 11, Bayern 70)

Watch Beckham's Champions League highlights

109 Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad 6, Atlético de Madrid 87, Barcelona 16)

109 İlkay Gündoğan (Borussia Dortmund 20, Man City 76, Barcelona 10, Galatasaray 2)

109 Paolo Maldini (Milan)

109 Gary Neville (Man United)

109 John Terry (Chelsea)

108 Ashley Cole (Arsenal 45, Chelsea 60, Roma 3)

108 Patrice Evra (Monaco 21, Man United 65, Juventus 22)

108 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

108 Andrea Pirlo (Inter 5, Milan 78, Juventus 25)

107 David Beckham (Man United 77, Real Madrid 26, Milan 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

106 Koke (Atlético de Madrid)

106 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

105 Frank Lampard (Chelsea 102, Manchester City 3)

105 Thiago Silva (Milan 20, Paris Saint-Germain 60, Chelsea 25)

104 Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 55, Barcelona 26, Chelsea 23)

103 Luís Figo (Barcelona 24, Real Madrid 58, Inter 21)

103 Oliver Kahn (Bayern)

103 Fernandinho (Shakhtar Donetsk 30, Man City 73)

102 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

100 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

100 Andriy Shevchenko (Milan 59, Chelsea 15, Dynamo Kyiv 26)

100 Bernardo Silva (Monaco 18, Man City 82)

Who was the first player to make 100 Champions League appearances?

First centurion AFP via Getty Images Raúl González became the first player to make 100 Champions League appearances on 21 February 2006, the then 28-year-old coming on as a substitute in Real Madrid's 1-0 home defeat by Arsenal.

How many players scored on their 100th Champions League appearance?

Griezemann is one of seven players have scored on their 100th Champions League outings, with Robert Lewandowski the only one to hit more than one with a hat-trick for Bayern against Benfica in 2021.

Antoine Griezmann (Sparta Praha 0-6 Atlético de Madrid, 26/11/2024)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern 5-2 Benfica, 02/11/2021)

Toni Kroos (Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid, 22/10/2019)

Andrea Pirlo (Juventus 3-2 Olympiacos, 04/11/2014)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 3-0 Dortmund, 02/04/2014)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Paris 2-1 Olympiacos, 27/11/2013)

Thierry Henry (Sporting CP 2-5 Barcelona, 26/11/2008)

How many players have played 100 Champions League games for one club?

Twenty-nine players have made over 100 Champions League appearances for one club, including eight for Real Madrid and seven for Barcelona. Thomas Müller's Matchday 1 appearance in 2024/25 was his 152nd for Bayern, taking him clear of Xavi Hernández's longstanding record for Barça.

Xavi's Barcelona highlights

163 Thomas Müller (Bayern)

151 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

150 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)

149 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

141 Ryan Giggs (Man United)

134 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

133 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

132 Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

130 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

130 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

129 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

129 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

124 Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

124 Paul Scholes (Man United)

115 Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

113 Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

110 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

109 Paolo Maldini (Milan)

109 Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

109 Gary Neville (Man United)

109 John Terry (Chelsea)

107 Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid)

106 Koke (Atlético de Madrid)

106 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

105 Philipp Lahm (Bayern)

103 Oliver Kahn (Bayern)

102 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

102 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

101 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

100 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)