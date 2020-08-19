Who has played 100 Champions League games?

Toni Kroos became the 39th member of the illustrious band of players who have amassed 100 or more appearances in the UEFA Champions League. What's more, his goal away to Galatasaray for Real Madrid on Matchday 3 made him only the fifth to score when bringing up his century, after Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry.

ALL-TIME UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STATS

Players with 100+ UEFA Champions League appearances

177 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid 150, Porto 27)

170 Cristiano Ronaldo* (Manchester United 52, Real Madrid 101, Juventus 17)

151 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

143 Lionel Messi* (Barcelona)

142 Raúl González (Real Madrid 130, Schalke 12)

141 Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)

130 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

125 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax 11, Real Madrid 25, AC Milan 89)

124 Sergio Ramos* (Real Madrid)

124 Paul Scholes (Manchester United)

123 Gianluigi Buffon* (Parma 6, Juventus 112, Paris Saint-Germain 5)

120 Karim Benzema* (Lyon 19, Real Madrid 101)

120 Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid 107, Fenerbahçe 13)

119 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax 19, Juventus 18, Internazionale Milano 22, Barcelona 10, AC Milan 16, Paris Saint-Germain 33, Manchester United 1)

119 Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad 8, Liverpool 39, Real Madrid 47, Bayern München 25)

116 Gerard Piqué* (Manchester United 4, Barcelona 112)

115 Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

114 Thomas Müller* (Bayern München)

113 Sergio Busquets* (Barcelona)

112 Thierry Henry (Monaco 9, Barcelona 26, Arsenal 77)

112 Philipp Lahm (Stuttgart 7, Bayern München 105)

111 Dani Alves (Sevilla 8, Barcelona 80, Juventus 12, Paris Saint-Germain 11)

111 Petr Čech (Sparta Praha 12, Chelsea 94, Arsenal 5)

110 Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven 10, Chelsea 19, Real Madrid 11, Bayern München 70)

110 Manuel Neuer* (Schalke 22, Bayern München 88)

109 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

109 Gary Neville (Manchester United)

109 John Terry (Chelsea)

108 Ashley Cole (Arsenal 45, Chelsea 60, Roma 3)

108 Patrice Evra (Monaco 21, Manchester United 65, Juventus 22)

108 Andrea Pirlo (Internazionale Milano 5, AC Milan 78, Juventus 25)

107 David Beckham (Manchester United 77, Real Madrid 26, AC Milan 2, Paris Saint-Germain 2)

106 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)

105 Frank Lampard (Chelsea 102, Manchester City 3)

104 Cesc Fàbregas (Arsenal 55, Barcelona 26, Chelsea 23)

103 Luís Figo (Barcelona 24, Real Madrid 58, Internazionale Milano 21)

103 Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

103 Toni Kroos* (Bayern München 42, Real Madrid 61)

100 Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan 59, Chelsea 15, Dynamo Kyiv 26)

*Player has taken part in 2019/20 competition