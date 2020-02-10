Champions League round of 16 ties: meet your opponents

18 February & 11 March

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG, holders)



19 February & 10 March

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)



25 February & 18 March

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern München (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)



26 February & 17 March

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

UEFA ranking: 14

Group stage: W3 D1 L2 F8 A8

Top scorer: Achraf Hakimi (4)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: winners (1997)

Who's in charge?: Hired by Dortmund in 2018, Lucien Favre has a reputation for reviving struggling clubs with stylish football. He ended Zürich's long wait for Swiss championships, and then brought good times to Hertha, Mönchengladbach and Nice.

Their campaign in ten words: Outranked Inter to finish behind Barcelona in a tough group

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 7

Group stage: W5 D1 L0 F17 A2

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (1995)

Who's in charge?: Having succeeded Klopp at Mainz and then Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel has proved that he can be a winner at Paris: an immediate championship since his arrival in 2018, but no great leap forward in Europe just yet.

Their campaign in ten words: Mbappé sparkles in Neymar's absence, but knockouts are the key

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 4

Group stage: W3 D1 L2 F8 A5

Top scorer: João Félix, Álvaro Morata (2)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: runners-up (1974, 2014, 2016)

Who's in charge?: Diego Simeone refashioned Atlético in his own rugged image after rejoining the club as coach in 2011. The Argentinian has steered them to two UEFA Europa League triumphs and two UEFA Champions League finals, plus a Liga title and a cup.

Their campaign in ten words: Goals are rarer without Griezmann, but determined Atlético soldier on

Liverpool (ENG, holders)

UEFA ranking: 8

Group stage: W4 D1 L1 F13 A8

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (4)

Last season: winners

European Cup best: winners (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019)

Who's in charge?: Master of the press and counter-press, Jürgen Klopp established his coaching reputation in Germany with Mainz and Dortmund. Headhunted by Liverpool in 2015, he directed them to UEFA Champions League glory last season.

Their campaign in ten words: Napoli proved a handful, but the European champions progressed regardless

Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 56

Group stage: W2 D1 L3 F8 A12

Top scorer: Mario Pašalić (2)

Last season: UEFA Europa League play-offs

European Cup best: round of 16 (2020)

Who's in charge?: Gian Piero Gasperini led Atalanta back into Europe for the first time in 26 years in the 2017/18 season. He was made an honorary citizen of Bergamo after securing their first shot at the UEFA Champions League this term.

Their campaign in ten words: Lost first three group stage games; rallied to make knockouts

Valencia (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 25

Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F9 A7

Top scorer: Rodrigo (2)

Last season: group stage (progressed to UEFA Europa League semi-finals)

European Cup best: runners-up (2000, 2001)

Who's in charge?: A defensive midfielder, Albert Celades played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, then specialised in youth coaching. Previously assistant coach at Real Madrid, he was appointed by Valencia in September – his first senior club job.

Their campaign in ten words: Battled through a competitive group including Chelsea, Ajax and Lyon

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 12

Group stage: W3 D1 L2 F18 A14

Top scorer: Harry Kane (6)

Last season: runners-up

European Cup best: runners-up (2019)

Who's in charge?: A European champion with Porto and Inter, José Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November. 'The Special One' has much to prove in north London after an underwhelming spell in charge of Manchester United.

Their campaign in ten words: Leaky defence, killer attack; can Mourinho fix 2019's losing finalists?

Leipzig (GER)

UEFA ranking: 37

Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F10 A8

Top scorers: Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Timo Werner (2)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage

European Cup best: round of 16 (2020)

Who's in charge?: A centre-back whose career was ruined by injury, Julian Nagelsmann is a seasoned Champions League coach at 32; hired by Leipzig in summer 2019, he had made it to the 2018/19 group stage with Hoffenheim.

Their campaign in ten words: Bundesliga upstarts reach last 16 for first time; respect due

Chelsea (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 13

Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F11 A9

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham, César Azpilicueta, Jorginho (2)

Last season: UEFA Europa League winners

European Cup best: winners (2012)

Who's in charge?: A club great, Frank Lampard landed three titles, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League as a Chelsea midfielder. He was reunited with the Blues as manager last summer and – at 41 – is learning on the job.

Their campaign in ten words: Ups and downs as Lampard gives younger players a chance

Bayern München (GER)

UEFA ranking: 3

Group stage: W6 D0 L0 F24 A5

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (10)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: winners x5 (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013)

Who's in charge?: Ex-Germany assistant Hans-Dieter Flick is in interim charge until at least the end of the season. Jupp Heynckes is urging his old club to secure a longer deal with this "gem of a coach", with Bayern looking more at ease under him.

Their campaign in ten words: Group stage top scorers, Lewandowski on fire: crisis, what crisis?

Napoli (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 15

Group stage: W3 D3 L0 F11 A4

Top scorer: Dries Mertens (5)

Last season: group stage (progressed to UEFA Europa League quarter-finals)

European Cup best: round of 16 (2012, 2017)

Who's in charge?: Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm for the group stage but departed the night they went through. Gennaro Gattuso was swiftly appointed in his stead, the former combative midfielder taking on another high-profile coaching role after mixed success with AC Milan.

Their campaign in ten words: Took four points off Liverpool; struggled more against lesser teams

Barcelona (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 2

Group stage: W4 D2 L0 F9 A4

Top scorer: Luis Suárez (3)

Last season: semi-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Who's in charge?: Ex-Barcelona forward Ernesto Valverde has been in charge since 2017; he has led the club to back-to-back Spanish titles, but a perceived lack of UEFA Champions League success has undermined him somewhat.

Their campaign in ten words: Jury still out on Griezmann-Messi-Suárez trident up front

Real Madrid (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 1

Group stage: W3 D2 L1 F14 A8

Top scorers: Karim Benzema, Rodrygo (4)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: winners x 13 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Who's in charge?: Re-hired in 2019, Zinédine Zidane has won the UEFA Champions League four times with Real Madrid: once as a player, three times as coach. After a lean spell, Sergio Ramos said the squad were "committed to Zizou until death".

Their campaign in ten words: Following a shaky start, Zidane's rejigged Madrid are looking good

Manchester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 6

Group stage: W4 D2 L0 F16 A4

Top scorer: Raheem Sterling (5)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: semi-finals (2016)

Who's in charge?: In 11 seasons as a first-team boss, Pep Guardiola has lifted eight league titles: three at Barcelona, three at Bayern and two at City. However, he claimed the last of his two managerial UEFA Champions League winners' medals in 2011.

Their campaign in ten words: Sterling on fire, but City lack their usual killer instinc

Lyon (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 17

Group stage: W2 D2 L2 F9 A8

Top scorer: Memphis Depay (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (2010)

Who's in charge?: Rudi Garcia nurtured Eden Hazard and picked up a French title at LOSC, then did respectably with Roma and took Marseille to the 2018 UEFA Europa League final. He was installed by OL in October to replace Sylvinho.

Their campaign in ten words: Steady home form and sensational win at Leipzig the keys

Juventus (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 5

Group stage: W5 D1 L0 F12 A4

Top scorer: Paulo Dybala (3)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x2 (1985, 1996)

Who's in charge?: Ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was installed in the summer after steering Chelsea to UEFA Europa League glory last May. The inventor of the high-pressing 'Sarri-ball' style, his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo has come under close inspection.

Their campaign in ten words: Solid performances, respectable results, but Ronaldo not at his sharpes