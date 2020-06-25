Europe's 2019/20 top scorer: Lewandowski in the clear

With 11 goals in UEFA club competition and 33 in the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski is set for two personal firsts this season - with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having to move aside.

Either Messi or Ronaldo have been top scorer in the UEFA Champions League for the last 12 seasons (the only slight exception being 2014/15 when they shared the podium with Neymar, when all three finished the campaign with ten goals). This season, Lewandowski has scored 11 in Europe's top club competition while Messi and Ronaldo have scored two each.

The Polish international is also set to be the top scorer in Europe's five big leagues this season: with 33, he is six clear of his nearest rival, Lazio's Ciro Immobile, while Ronaldo (22) and Messi (21) are fourth and fifth in the rankings.

Top scorers in 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (group stage to final)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all of Lewandowski's round of 16 goals

11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

10 Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg/Dortmund, UEFA Champions League)

6 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United, UEFA Europa League)

6 Serge Gnabry (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

6 Diogo Jota (Wolves, UEFA Europa League)

6 Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League)

6 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League)

6 Dries Mertens (Napoli, UEFA Champions League)

6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers, UEFA Europa League)

6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League)

6 Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir, UEFA Europa League)



2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League) – 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League), Neymar (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 10



Top scorers in Europe's 2019/20 top five domestic leagues

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's round of 16 goals

33 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER)

27 Ciro Immobile (Lazio, ITA)

26 Timo Werner (Leipzig, GER)

22 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, ITA)

21 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP)

19 Romelu Lukaku (Inter, ITA)

19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester, ENG)

18 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco, FRA)

18 Kylian Mbappé (Paris, FRA)

17 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ENG)

17 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, ESP)

17 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG)

17 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, GER)

16 Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, ENG)

16 Moussa Dembélé (Lyon, FRA)

16 Danny Ings (Southampton, ENG)

16 João Pedro (Cagliari, ITA)

16 Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg, GER)



2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 36

2017/18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 34

2016/17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 37

2015/16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP) – 40

2014/15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, ESP) – 48

