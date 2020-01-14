Who is new Barcelona coach Quique Setién?

Name: Enrique 'Quique' Setién Solar

Nationality: Spanish

Date of birth: 27/09/1958

Playing career: Real Racing Club, Atlético Madrid, Logroñés, Levante, Spain

Coaching career: Real Racing Club, Poli Ejido, Equatorial Guinea, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas, Real Betis, Barcelona

What Setién says

Quique Setién celebrates victory over Real Madrid ©Getty Images

"I never imagined this [appointment], even in my wildest dreams. Yesterday I was out walking with cows in my village and today I'm coaching the best players in the world! I want to win everything I can. This club demands to get better each year and collect as many trophies as they can, and play well doing it."

Setién the player

Setién started out in beach football, representing his country before making his name as a central midfielder at Real Racing Club. Capped three times, he spent 12 seasons at his home-town side over two spells, earning the nickname 'El Maestro'. He also won the Spanish Super Cup with Atlético Madrid.

Setién the coach

©Getty Images

The 61-year-old has two decades of experience and is a self-confessed disciple of Barça legend Johan Cruyff, playing the kind of possession-based passing style that has become synonymous with the Catalan club. The chess fan (Setién has played former world champions Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov!) earned rave reviews during a two-year spell at Betis.

Setién left the Seville side last summer, but remains the last visiting coach to record a victory at the Camp Nou, a scintillating 4-3 triumph over Barcelona in November 2018. He also chalked up a win against Atlético last season and bowed out at Betis in style at the Bernabéu – inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Real Madrid.

Setién at Barcelona

Setién has signed a contract until June 2022 and his first game in charge of the Liga leaders comes at home to Granada on Sunday. Barcelona face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on 26 February.