Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 27 February 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star Fantasy Football XI from this week's round of 16 first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 7 points
Defenders
Léo Dubois (Lyon) – 7 points
Marçal (Lyon) – 9 points
David Alaba (Bayern) – 9 points
Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 9 points
Midfielders
Isco (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points
Lucas Tousart (Lyon) – 9 points
Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 14 points
Forwards
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 12 points
Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 7 points
The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.