Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 7 points

Defenders

Léo Dubois (Lyon) – 7 points

Marçal (Lyon) – 9 points

David Alaba (Bayern) – 9 points

Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 9 points

Midfielders

Isco (Real Madrid) – 7 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points

Lucas Tousart (Lyon) – 9 points

Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 14 points

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 12 points

Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 7 points

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.