Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 27 February 2020

Find out who made the cut for the all-star Fantasy Football XI from this week's round of 16 first legs.

Serge Gnabry scored twice for Bayern at Chelsea
Serge Gnabry scored twice for Bayern at Chelsea Getty Images

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 7 points

Defenders

Léo Dubois (Lyon) – 7 points
Marçal (Lyon) – 9 points
David Alaba (Bayern) – 9 points
Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 9 points

Midfielders

Isco (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 10 points
Lucas Tousart (Lyon) – 9 points
Serge Gnabry (Bayern) – 14 points

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) – 12 points
Dries Mertens (Napoli) – 7 points

CHECK YOUR FANTASY SCORE

The following criteria is used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 27 February 2020
Top