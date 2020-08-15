Champions League semi-finals: Leipzig-Paris, Bayern-Lyon

The UEFA Champions League finals in Lisbon are down to the last four with two France vs Germany encounters confirnmed.

Semi-finals

Tuesday 18 August, 21:00 CET

Leipzig vs Paris, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica



Wednesday 19 August, 21:00 CET

Lyon vs Bayern, Estádio José Alvalade

Final

Sunday 23 August, 21:00 CET

The winner of the first semi-final will, for administrative purposes, be considered the home team for the final at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

LEIPZIG (GER)

UEFA ranking: 32

This season: P9 W6 D2 L1 F17 A9

How they got here: Group G winners, 4-0agg Tottenham (R16), 2-1 Atlético (QF)

Last five games: WWLDW

Top scorer: Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer (4)

Last season: Europa League group stage

European Cup best: semi-finals (2019/20)

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter: Leipzig are the surprise package in the Champions League this season and there’s a lot to like about a side that produce intense and attractive performances. In Tottenham and Atlético, they’ve knocked out two former finalists with composed and clinical performances. Perhaps more importantly, they’ve done so in the face of adversity and despite their relative inexperience.

PARIS (FRA)

Highlights: Atalanta 1-2 Paris

UEFA ranking: 7

This season: P9 W7 D1 L1 F22 A5

How they got here: Group A winners, 3-2agg Dortmund (R16), 2-1 Atalanta (QF)

Last five games: WDWWW

Top scorer: Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé (5)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (1994/95, 2019/20)

Chris Burke, Paris reporter: Beaten away to Dortmund and trailing until the 90th minute against Atalanta, Paris have relied on character and belief to earn their semi-final berth. The French side enjoyed their customary group stage stroll, but whereas in recent campaigns they have wilted in knockout contests, this time they have won the mental battles. And while Neymar and Kylian Mbappé remain their greatest threats, this season they have impressed in defence as well, conceding just five goals in nine games.

Bayern v Lyon

﻿BAYERN (GER)

Highlights: Barcelona 2-8 Bayern

UEFA ranking: 2

This season: P9 W9 D0 L0 F39 A8

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (14)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x5 (most recently 2012/13)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: If you weren't on the Bayern hype train before, you will be after their quarter-final demolition of Barcelona on Friday. They've swept aside every opponent they've faced in the Champions League this season, scoring 39 goals on the way. The players are still reluctant to get drawn into treble talk, but it's hard to ignore the comparisons with 2013. Bayern must surely fancy their chances now.

LYON (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 17

This season: P9 W4 D2 L3 F14 A11

How they got here: Group G runners-up, 2-2agg Juventus (away goals, R16), 3-1 Manchester City (QF)

Last five games: WLDLL

Top scorer: Memphis Depay (6)

Last season: round of 16

European Cup best: semi-finals (2009/10, 2019/20)

David Crossan, Lyon reporter: Lyon have hit on a winning formula for playing more fancied opposition. They set up in a 3-5-2, defend as a team with unstinting effort and then take their – rare – chances when they come along. Marcelo has been a rock at the back, Houssem Aouar classy in midfield and Moussa Dembélé’s double against City proved the quality of Rudi Garcia’s bench options. Nobody who watched Lyon scrape through the group stage would have expected them to have got this far but now they have so much belief.