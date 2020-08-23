Champions League final: meet the winners

Bayern beat Paris 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League to complete a spectacular season. Get the background.

UEFA ranking: 1

This season: P11 W11 D0 L0 F43 A8

How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF), 3-0 Lyon (SF), 1-0 v Paris (F)

Last five games: WWWWW

Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)

Last season: quarter-finals

European Cup best: winners x6 (most recently 2019/20)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Watch every Bayern strike on their way to the final

Though always named among the favourites, nobody gave Bayern much of a chance of winning this season’s competition. Yet despite high-profile departures last summer and a mid-season change of coach, the German champions won 11 out of 11 while racking up 43 goals in the process.

Under Hansi Flick, they played with a confidence, hunger and a frightening intensity that few sides have been able to live with.

Who’s in charge?

Replacing Niko Kovač, former assistant Hansi Flick took the reins in November. His side have won 28 of their last 29 games, and extended their winning streak to 20 matches in the final, with Flick having earned a contract until the summer of 2023.

Key quote: "We will look to organise our defence, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure."

Tactical approach

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern's high intensity, quick pressing and desire to keep possession have been key to their dominance under Flick. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry are long gone, but exploiting the wings remains fundamental in Bayern's approach – made possible by the incredible work rate of their full-backs Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies.

Star player: Robert Lewandowski

'Lewangoalski' contributed a season's-best 15 goals (in addition to 34 in the Bundesliga). The Polish international's six assists are worth a mention too.