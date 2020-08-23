Champions League final: meet the winners

Sunday 23 August 2020

All you need to know about 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners Bayern.

Bayern celebrate with the trophy
Bayern celebrate with the trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern beat Paris 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League to complete a spectacular season. Get the background.

BAYERN

UEFA ranking: 1
This season: P11 W11 D0 L0 F43 A8
How they got here: Group B winners, 7-1agg Chelsea (R16), 8-2 Barcelona (QF), 3-0 Lyon (SF), 1-0 v Paris (F)
Last five games: WWWWW
Top scorer: Robert Lewandowski (15)
Last season: quarter-finals
European Cup best: winners x6 (most recently 2019/20)

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Watch every Bayern strike on their way to the final
Watch every Bayern strike on their way to the final

Though always named among the favourites, nobody gave Bayern much of a chance of winning this season’s competition. Yet despite high-profile departures last summer and a mid-season change of coach, the German champions won 11 out of 11 while racking up 43 goals in the process.

Under Hansi Flick, they played with a confidence, hunger and a frightening intensity that few sides have been able to live with.

Who’s in charge?

Replacing Niko Kovač, former assistant Hansi Flick took the reins in November. His side have won 28 of their last 29 games, and extended their winning streak to 20 matches in the final, with Flick having earned a contract until the summer of 2023.

Key quote: "We will look to organise our defence, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure."

Tactical approach

Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies
Bayern left-back Alphonso DaviesUEFA via Getty Images

Bayern's high intensity, quick pressing and desire to keep possession have been key to their dominance under Flick. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry are long gone, but exploiting the wings remains fundamental in Bayern's approach – made possible by the incredible work rate of their full-backs Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies.

Star player: Robert Lewandowski

'Lewangoalski' contributed a season's-best 15 goals (in addition to 34 in the Bundesliga). The Polish international's six assists are worth a mention too.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 23 August 2020

Related Items

Leipzig vs Paris preview
18/08/2020

LiveLeipzig vs Paris preview

Leipzig meet Paris in Lisbon in the first of the 2019/20 semi-finals.
The winners: Bayern
23/08/2020

LiveThe winners: Bayern

Bayern won their sixth title at the expense of final debutants Paris.
Champions League final preview
23/08/2020

LiveChampions League final preview

Where to watch, possible line-ups, final pedigree, expert analysis.
Leipzig vs Paris preview
18/08/2020

LiveLeipzig vs Paris preview

Leipzig meet Paris in Lisbon in the first of the 2019/20 semi-finals.