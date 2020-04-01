Champions League Classics: Milan 3-0 Manchester United

AC Milan trailed Manchester United 3-2 going into the San Siro return of their 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final tie; they reversed the deficit and then some.



Context

While the second leg marked a vintage performance from Milan, the first had been a memorable occasion of its own. Cristiano Ronaldo's header had given the hosts an early lead at Old Trafford but two goals from the majestic Kaká looked to have turned the match around. Wayne Rooney struck a double of his own after the break, the second a fine finish in added time, to give Sir Alex Ferguson's men what they hoped would be a decisive advantage to take to Italy.

Key players

Kaká: A player at the peak of his powers, the stylish Brazilian playmaker was a cut above his peers right across the tie. Won the Ballon d'Or later that year to cement his status as, for a time at least, the best on the planet.

Alberto Gilardino: The centre-forward had scored only once in Milan's European campaign prior to coming off the bench to put the cherry on the cake against United. Was once labelled "the biggest Italian attacking talent of the last 30 years".



What happened

Kaká was once again the star of the show, drilling into the bottom corner after just 11 minutes to make it 3-3 on aggregate. Seedorf was provider on that occasion but turned scorer for the second, striking past compatriot Edwin van der Sar from the edge of the area on the half-hour. Gilardino raced clear and caressed a finish past Van der Sar for the third.

Reaction

Carlo Ancelotti, Milan coach: "It was an evening of dreams. To play the way we did in the first half is a dream for a coach – it was perfect football."

Sir Alex Ferguson, United manager: "They were sharper and quicker to the ball and I think they've been good winners. In fairness, we never looked like we were going to score."

Elsewhere that evening

The other 2006/07 semi-final had ended the previous evening, Daniel Agger's goal midway through the first half drawing Liverpool level 1-1 on aggregate with Chelsea. The tie ultimately went to penalties, with both Arjen Robben and Geremi missing from the spot for the Blues. There was, for 24 hours at least, the tantalising prospect of a final between great domestic rivals United and Liverpool.



Aftermath

Milan met United's countrymen Liverpool in the final for the second time in three seasons. They exacted revenge for their dramatic 2005 defeat, winning 2-1 in Athens thanks to two Filippo Inzaghi goals. While Milan finished fourth in Serie A, United took solace from winning their first Premier League title in four seasons. Ferguson's side lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup final, however.