Clubs' all-time UEFA Champions League records

There have been 65 editions of Europe's top competition, including 28 since the European Cup was reinvented as the UEFA Champions League.

With 13 titles over all, Real Madrid have been the pre-eminent force at the highest level of European football since they won the first five editions. However, as these statistics show, Barcelona have been running them close in more recent editions.

Clubs who have figured in 200+ UEFA Champions League/European Cup games

Ranking Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Trophies 1 Real Madrid (ESP) 438 262 76 100 972 478 13 2 Bayern München (GER) 348 202 72 74 708 347 5 3 Barcelona (ESP) 317 187 73 57 630 303 5 4 Man. United (ENG) 279 154 66 59 506 264 3 5 Juventus (ITA) 278 140 69 69 439 269 2 6 Benfica (POR) 258 114 59 85 416 299 2 7 AC Milan (ITA) 249 125 64 60 416 231 7 8 Porto (POR) 245 110 57 78 364 276 2 8 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 233 97 52 84 333 283 0 9 Ajax (NED) 227 102 62 63 356 251 4 10 Liverpool (ENG) 217 121 47 49 408 196 6 11 Celtic (SCO) 212 100 36 76 324 250 1 12 Arsenal (ENG) 201 101 43 57 332 218 0 13 Anderlecht (BEL) 200 70 44 86 282 320 0

• Real Madrid have featured in 50 editions of the competition – 14 more than their nearest rivals, Bayern – triumphing in a record 13 of them. They have played, won, drawn and lost more UEFA Champions League/European Cup games than any other side (as well as scoring and conceding more goals).

• Dynamo Kyiv are the highest-ranked team who have never won the trophy (their two continental successes came in the European Cup Winners' Cup).

Clubs who have figured in 150+ UEFA Champions League games

Ranking Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Trophies 1 Barcelona (ESP) 271 161 64 46 543 261 4 2 Real Madrid (ESP) 268 161 51 56 571 292 7 3 Bayern München (GER) 254 144 54 56 498 260 2 4 Man. United (ENG) 238 128 59 51 406 219 2 5 Porto (POR) 208 91 52 65 295 235 1 6 Juventus (ITA) 201 99 54 48 315 198 1 7 Arsenal (ENG) 191 96 42 53 311 208 0 8 AC Milan (ITA) 181 87 51 43 266 161 3 9 Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 171 64 40 67 252 228 0 10 Chelsea (ENG) 167 83 48 36 285 154 1 11 Ajax (NED) 152 60 47 45 215 177 1

• Barcelona have played more UEFA Champions League games (including qualifying) than any other team (three more than Real Madrid) and have also drawn more games in the competition than any other side.

• Barcelona and Real Madrid share the record for the most wins in the competition (161 each), while Madrid have scored and conceded more goals than any other side in the competition.

• Dynamo Kyiv have the unfortunate distinction of having lost more UEFA Champions League matches than any other team: 67 (two more than Porto). Arsenal, meanwhile, are the highest-ranked club who have never won the competition.



Last updated: 15 May 2020 – for latest version see the UEFA Champions League statistics handbook