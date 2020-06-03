Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

Clubs' all-time UEFA Champions League records

Wednesday 3 June 2020

Real Madrid or Barcelona: who has played more games in Europe's top club competition?

There have been 65 editions of Europe's top competition, including 28 since the European Cup was reinvented as the UEFA Champions League.

With 13 titles over all, Real Madrid have been the pre-eminent force at the highest level of European football since they won the first five editions. However, as these statistics show, Barcelona have been running them close in more recent editions.

Clubs who have figured in 200+ UEFA Champions League/European Cup games

RankingTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstTrophies
1Real Madrid (ESP)4382627610097247813
2Bayern München (GER)34820272747083475
3Barcelona (ESP)31718773576303035
4Man. United (ENG)27915466595062643
5Juventus (ITA)27814069694392692
6Benfica (POR)25811459854162992
7AC Milan (ITA)24912564604162317
8Porto (POR)24511057783642762
8Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)2339752843332830
9Ajax (NED)22710262633562514
10Liverpool (ENG)21712147494081966
11Celtic (SCO)21210036763242501
12Arsenal (ENG)20110143573322180
13Anderlecht (BEL)2007044862823200

• Real Madrid have featured in 50 editions of the competition – 14 more than their nearest rivals, Bayern – triumphing in a record 13 of them. They have played, won, drawn and lost more UEFA Champions League/European Cup games than any other side (as well as scoring and conceding more goals).

• Dynamo Kyiv are the highest-ranked team who have never won the trophy (their two continental successes came in the European Cup Winners' Cup).

Clubs who have figured in 150+ UEFA Champions League games

RankingTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstTrophies
1Barcelona (ESP)27116164465432614
2Real Madrid (ESP)26816151565712927
3Bayern München (GER)25414454564982602
4Man. United (ENG)23812859514062192
5Porto (POR)2089152652952351
6Juventus (ITA)2019954483151981
7Arsenal (ENG)1919642533112080
8AC Milan (ITA)1818751432661613
9Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)1716440672522280
10Chelsea (ENG)1678348362851541
11Ajax (NED)1526047452151771

• Barcelona have played more UEFA Champions League games (including qualifying) than any other team (three more than Real Madrid) and have also drawn more games in the competition than any other side.

• Barcelona and Real Madrid share the record for the most wins in the competition (161 each), while Madrid have scored and conceded more goals than any other side in the competition.

• Dynamo Kyiv have the unfortunate distinction of having lost more UEFA Champions League matches than any other team: 67 (two more than Porto). Arsenal, meanwhile, are the highest-ranked club who have never won the competition.

Last updated: 15 May 2020 – for latest version see the UEFA Champions League statistics handbook

