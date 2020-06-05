Andrés Iniesta looks back at his four Champions League wins with Barcelona

Stade de France, Paris (Eto'o 76, Belletti 80; Campbell 37)

Iniesta started as a substitute before coming off the bench to replace Edmílson at half-time.

I was furious about not being in the starting XI, but once I was sitting on the bench the only thing I wanted to do was to get on. I wanted to come on and to help, I was looking forward to playing because I think I’d been doing things very well.

I was just thinking about coming on and helping out, especially after going behind. We had to turn the tables. Of course, when you’re on the bench you keep an eye on your rivals in case you end up going on.

You pay attention to your rivals and the moves people are making. Well, that’s what I tried to do. I came on and played as a holding midfielder, a bit [responsible] for the build-up play with the central defenders.

And, well, we were very, very dominant. We were very dominant against Arsenal. Fortunately we had Víctor [Valdés], who was amazing in those one-on-one situations and he kept us alive in the game. Then, the goals from Samu [Samuel Eto'o] and [Juliano] Belletti decided the match.

I think that when they were one man down [Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann was sent off after 18 minutes], it was more difficult for them to fill those spaces, of course. When you play fast, it’s obvious that the opposition struggles more. That way, more spaces are created on the inside, spaces for your team-mates. That’s basically what we did in the second half.

Stadio Olimpico, Rome (Eto'o 10, Messi 70)

Iniesta started the game and was replaced by Pedro Rodríguez two minutes into second-half added time.

It was very hot and we weren’t expecting the [motivational] video [shown before the game]. It was a moving video. I don’t know if that influenced the first ten minutes because United were better than us.

Fortunately, everything ended well. I remember it was an emotional moment because we’d had a special season and it was nice to remember it.

I wanted to play in that final because of what it meant to me and in fact I remember it was one of the best games I ever played. The only problem I had is I couldn’t shoot because of the injury in my quadriceps.

But I could run, change pace, pass the ball. I could do that so I was relaxed about being able to play well. Shooting was the only problem. In fact I think at minute 80-something I kicked the ball but I don’t really remember now.

Before the first goal, they had two or three opportunities but, for sure, after the first goal, we played very calmly, we dominated the game quite well, we had more control. When a team has control of the ball like we did and plays at the speed they need to – sometimes that’s faster, sometimes that’s slower – in the end, they’re going to do a lot of damage to the opposing team. Chasing the ball always tires you out a lot and I think they were less used to this in their league.

In that moment when you win, during the celebration, the days afterwards, the celebration in Barcelona with all the people. It was the first treble. We achieved it and it’s something really unique, magical and something that you will always remember.

Wembley Stadium, London (Pedro 27, Messi 54, Villa 69; Rooney 34)

Iniesta played the full 90 minutes.

Well, I remember as well that it was also motivation that [Éric Abidal] was playing in that match, that he could still feature in the starting XI and that he could play the way he played [just over two months after an operation on a liver tumour].

It was extra motivation for the team to go on and try to win that final because of what it meant to Abi, and for all the moments that we had lived through. In reality, to beat Manchester United at Wembley in the way that we did was really magical.

I remember that we were extremely well prepared. I think we had won the league two weeks before and we had had a mini-camp in England, if I’m not mistaken. We prepared very well. We knew how Man United were going to play, the moves that their players were going to try, and how we were going to be better than them. We had designed our strategy for that match very well and we carried out our plan basically to perfection.

To dominate the midfield, our players out wide would move into that space and the full-backs would move forward. In the end, it’s a mixture of lots of different elements. There were defensive considerations as well. When Leo [Messi] fell back a bit on the right side, I would move up a bit on the left.

I appreciate that we were dominant and, what’s more, you can’t forget about the stage either. It was the Champions League final, in England, at Wembley, against United. All of that contributes to the magnitude of the victory and the way in which we did it.

Olympiastadion, Berlin (Morata 55; Rakitić 4, Suárez 68, Neymar 90+7)

Iniesta started the match as captain, coming off after 78 minutes for long-time compatriot Xavi Hernández to make his final Barcelona appearance.

I felt we had a very good team. It wasn’t an impressive season for us, but we were improving and we had a very tight, solid team. We were facing a very strong Juventus in the final, but we were really confident. And it was special, as it was my first final as captain.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2015 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Juventus

Well, we had that control. At the end of the day, you have to know how to play a final. So, in that case, their midfielders were a bit further back. So, it was easier to get the ball a few metres behind because we had three decisive players up front. We were able to control the match quite well.

It’s true there were tough moments when they levelled the game, but everything worked out for us in the end.

[Suárez, Messi and Neymar] complemented each other very well. They understood each other perfectly. They each had their own characteristics, but they did an awesome job together, not only scoring but also defensively and all around.

And having players of that level in finals makes you grow a lot more. Playing with the three of them was a privilege, an honour. You just knew that they could change the game at any time.

I think that was the perfect end to [Xavi’s] career, it was very nice for a player with such a great track record and someone who means so much to Barcelona as Xavi.

Ending his career with a treble, lifting the Champions League cup, I think that’s a memory he’ll have for the rest of his life.

