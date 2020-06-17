2020/21 UEFA Champions League: all you need to know

With the 2019/20 season now mapped out, the picture for next season is becoming clearer. Here's what we know so far.

What are the changes?

With the 2019/20 season now scheduled to finish on 23 August, the principal change to the 2020/21 calendar is that everything is now a little later. Qualifying, which had been due to begin on 23 June, will now kick off on 8 August, with the group stage draw in Athens on 1 October and the competition proper getting under way on 20 October. The knockout stages will be unchanged from the original schedule.

All qualifying ties will be single-leg matches before reverting to home and away fixtures for the play-offs.

The final will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which had been due to stage the 2020 decider. Saint Petersburg, the prospective 2021 host, will now stage the 2022 event.

When will matches take place?

Qualifying

08/08/2020–11/08/2020 Preliminary round

18/08/2020–19/08/2020 First qualifying round

25/08/2020–26/08/2020 Second qualifying round

15/09/2020–16/09/2020 Third qualifying round

22/09/2020–30/09/2020 Play-offs

Group stage

20/10/2020–21/10/2020 Matchday 1

27/10/2020–28/10/2020 Matchday 2

03/11/2020–04/11/2020 Matchday 3

24/11/2020–25/11/2020 Matchday 4

01/12/2020–02/12/2020 Matchday 5

08/12/2020–09/12/2020 Matchday 6

Knockout stages

16/02/2021–17/03/2021 Round of 16

06/04/2021–14/04/2021 Quarter-finals

27/04/2021–05/05/2021 Semi-finals

29/05/2021 Final