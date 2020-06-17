2020/21 UEFA Champions League: all you need to know
Wednesday 17 June 2020
Article summary
When is the group stage? How will qualifying work? Where is the 2021 final?
Article top media content
Article body
With the 2019/20 season now mapped out, the picture for next season is becoming clearer. Here's what we know so far.Full 2020/21 calendar
What are the changes?
- With the 2019/20 season now scheduled to finish on 23 August, the principal change to the 2020/21 calendar is that everything is now a little later. Qualifying, which had been due to begin on 23 June, will now kick off on 8 August, with the group stage draw in Athens on 1 October and the competition proper getting under way on 20 October. The knockout stages will be unchanged from the original schedule.
- All qualifying ties will be single-leg matches before reverting to home and away fixtures for the play-offs.
- The final will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, which had been due to stage the 2020 decider. Saint Petersburg, the prospective 2021 host, will now stage the 2022 event.
When will matches take place?
Qualifying
08/08/2020–11/08/2020 Preliminary round
18/08/2020–19/08/2020 First qualifying round
25/08/2020–26/08/2020 Second qualifying round
15/09/2020–16/09/2020 Third qualifying round
22/09/2020–30/09/2020 Play-offs
Group stage
20/10/2020–21/10/2020 Matchday 1
27/10/2020–28/10/2020 Matchday 2
03/11/2020–04/11/2020 Matchday 3
24/11/2020–25/11/2020 Matchday 4
01/12/2020–02/12/2020 Matchday 5
08/12/2020–09/12/2020 Matchday 6
Knockout stages
16/02/2021–17/03/2021 Round of 16
06/04/2021–14/04/2021 Quarter-finals
27/04/2021–05/05/2021 Semi-finals
29/05/2021 Final