Champions League round of 16 venues confirmed

The UEFA Executive Committee has decided that this season's remaining UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs can be staged at the home teams' stadiums.



Champions League round of 16 second legs (7/8 August)

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

Bayern vs Chelsea (3-0)

Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been on hold since Wednesday 11 March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was announced on 17 June that this season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final would be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures and will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the final) and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.

A decision was left pending on whether the remaining round of 16 second legs would take place at the home team's stadium or in Portugal.

Following an extraordinary UEFA Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, it has now been confirmed that these games can be played behind closed doors in Turin, Manchester, Munich and Barcelona respectively.

Half of the round of 16 ties have already concluded, with Paris, Atlético, Leipzig and Atalanta through to the quarter-finals.

Behind closed doors

Matches will take place behind closed doors until further notice. Several elements were taken into account by UEFA when making the decision, such as the protection of the health of all those involved in the matches as well as the public at large, a responsibility to provide the safest environment for matches in order to guarantee the progress of competitions and ensuring sporting fairness within a very inconsistent landscape (some countries have allowed stadium attendance, others have not).

Key dates

7-8 August: Round of 16 second legs (home teams' stadiums)

12-15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18-19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place in Nyon on Friday; the exact match schedule will then follow.