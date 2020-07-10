Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws

The 12 remaining 2019/20 UEFA Champions League hopefuls can now plot their paths to the final after the quarter-final and semi-final draws were held in Nyon.



Quarter-final draw

1. Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

2. Leipzig (GER) vs Atlético (ESP)

3. Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)

4. Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Semi-final draw

1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3

2. Winner quarter-final 2 vs winner quarter-final 4

The winner of semi-final 2 was drawn as the home team – for administrative purposes – for the final, which is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday 23 August.



This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures.

Draw facts

• Leipzig and Atlético have never played each other.

• Atlético have won their last eight knockout ties against German sides. Their last aggregate defeat came against Dynamo Dresden in the 1979/80 UEFA Cup first round.



• Atalanta and Paris have never played each other.

• Paris are without a win in their last eight matches against Serie A opposition (D6 L2), since a 3-1 victory against Parma in March 1996.



• The last three times Bayern and Barcelona have met in the UEFA Champions League, the winners went on to lift the trophy: 2014/15 semi-finals (Barcelona), 2012/13 semi-finals (Bayern), 2008/09 quarter-finals (Barcelona).

• Real Madrid and Juventus have met 21 times in UEFA competition, including Madrid's wins in the UEFA Champions League finals in 1998 (1-0) and 2017 (4-1).

• Lyon took four points off Manchester City in last season's UEFA Champions League group stage – three coming in a shock 2-1 victory at the City of Manchester Stadium on Matchday 1.

How the draws worked

It was an open draw, so there was no seeding or country protection.

Key dates

7–8 August: Round of 16 second legs (home teams' stadiums)

12–15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18–19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)

All kick-off times 21:00 CET.